Chiefs OC Bieniemy interviews for Saints job; changes to defensive staff annonced

Feb. 6—Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was scheduled to interview for the New Orleans Saints head coaching vacancy on Sunday, according to reports.

It's the second reported interview this offseason for Bieniemy. Sean Payton stepped down after 16 seasons in New Orleans.

Bieniemy had an interview with the Denver Broncos before the team hired Nathaniel Hackett to replace Vic Fangio. The Chiefs OC has also interviewed for jobs over the past three seasons, though none ended with his hiring.

Bieniemy was recently named in a lawsuit from former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores against the NFL for unfair hiring practices against African-American head coaching candidates. Bieniemy was cited as an ideal example for the ways in which perfectly qualified candidates are being overlooked for no good reason, especially as lesser-qualified candidates are clearly favored.

Bieniemy has been with the Chiefs since the 2013 season as the running backs coach before becoming offensive coordinator.

His potential hire could mean a shuffling on the offensive side as quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Mike Kafka is reportedly set to be hired as the New York Giants offensive coordinator under new head coach Brian Daboll. Formerly drafted in Philadelphia by Andy Reid in 2010, Kafka has been with the Chiefs since 2017 and served as a coach and mentor for Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs have spoken highly of Kafka and believed in him as a potential O.C. candidate.

On the defensive side, the Chiefs are undergoing changes. Defensive line coach Brendan Daly will make the move to coach linebackers, and Joe Cullen has been hired to coach the defensive line. Cullen was the defensive coordinator for the Jaguars last season but has a worked as a defensive line coach at various stops dating back to 2006.

Daly's move replaces the outgoing Matt House, who was named defensive coordinator under Brian Kelly at LSU.

