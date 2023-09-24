Chiefs obliterate hapless Bears

The Bears' awful week ended with an embarrassing loss.

The Chiefs absolutely destroyed the Bears today, jumping out to a 34-0 lead at halftime before coasting through the second half and winning 41-10.

That was the capper for a Bears week that saw defensive coordinator Alan Williams resign for reasons that still haven't been explained, quarterback Justin Fields call a press conference to clarify that he wasn't blaming the coaches for his team's slow start, and even Soldier Field getting burglarized and more than $100,000 worth of equipment being stolen.

Fields and the Bears' offense were terrible today. Fields takes too many sacks, misses too many receivers, and gets too little help from the Bears' scheme and from his teammates. He may have talent, but he's nowhere near playing at the level that was expected of him when the Bears drafted him.

But it's not just Fields who's at fault. The Bears' defense was destroyed by Patrick Mahomes, who only played a little over half the game but still managed to throw for 272 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions. Travis Kelce, with his mom and Taylor Swift sitting together and cheering for him, was the Chiefs' leading receiver with seven catches for 69 yards and a touchdown.

The 2-1 Chiefs look very much like contenders to repeat as Super Bowl champions. And the Bears look like contenders to repeat as the worst team in the NFL.