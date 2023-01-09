Chiefs can now sign free agents to reserve/future contracts for 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs can begin adding unrestricted free agents on reserve/future deals beginning today.

On Monday, Jan. 9, the NFL permits teams to sign current free agents on reserve/future contracts for the 2023 NFL season. Players signed on these types of deals won’t count toward the team’s current active roster while they play in the postseason this year. When the 90-man offseason roster opens up at the beginning of the new league year in March, players signed to reserve/future contracts will officially be considered members of the team.

Expect that Kansas City will make moves to add recently-released practice squad players like Justin Hilliard and Bryan Edwards on reserve/future contracts. They could also scour the league and find some players whose practice squad contracts with their teams expired following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL regular season. Last season, the team signed a former CFL defensive back on a reserve/future contract. There are quite a few possibilities for Brett Veach and his staff to explore.

Two players who are on the Chiefs’ active roster this season — WR Justin Watson and LB Darius Harris — were reserve/future signings last season. Others include TE Matt Bushman (practice squad) and TE Jordan Franks (practice squad-injured).

