It’s been a roller coaster of a week for those who follow the point spreads in the NFL.

The latest line movement has the Chiefs favored over the Bengals by a point, and at some sports books 1.5 points, as the news continues to look good on Patrick Mahomes‘ injured ankle.

The Chiefs opened as favorites in the AFC Championship Game. The the line shifted and the Bengals became favorites. And now it’s back to the Chiefs again.

All the news out of Kansas City the last two days has indicated that Mahomes is moving around well on the practice field and isn’t likely to be significantly impacted by his high ankle sprain, and that’s why the Chiefs are now favored. But the line movement all week shows how volatile the betting market is on this game, and any rumors that Mahomes is hobbling could result in the Bengals being favored again before kickoff.

Chiefs now favored over Bengals after more line movement in AFC Championship Game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk