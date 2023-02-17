Chiefs now among 10 teams with 3-plus Super Bowl wins

A total of 28 NFL franchises have played in a Super Bowl and only 20 of them have ever emerged victorious. The group of teams to win multiple Super Bowls is even smaller and when you’re talking three or more Super Bowl titles, there are only 10 teams in the NFL who have ever accomplished such a feat.

With their win in Super Bowl LVII, the Kansas City Chiefs are now among those 10 teams. They’ve now tied the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders for the most Super Bowl wins in the AFC West. There are only six NFL franchises out there with more Super Bowl wins than the Chiefs, and if this team makes good on their talk of not being finished, they could soon surpass some of those clubs as well.

Below you can take a look at the 10 franchises with three or more Super Bowl wins:

Pittsburgh Steelers: 6

New England Patriots: 6

San Francisco 49ers: 5

Dallas Cowboys: 5

Green Bay Packers: 4

New York Giants: 4

Kansas City Chiefs: 3

Oakland (Las Vegas) Raiders: 3

Washington: 3

Denver Broncos: 3

