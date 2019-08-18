Chiefs not concerned about Tyrann Mathieu’s status after shoulder injury

The Chiefs had a defensive starter leave Saturday’s game in the first quarter, but they aren’t overly concerned about safety Tyrann Mathieu‘s availability moving forward.

Mathieu left the game with a shoulder injury and did not return to action against the Steelers. After the game, head coach Andy Reid said that Mathieu was OK and that the team does not think he will miss next Saturday’s game against the 49ers.

The injury got second-round pick Juan Thornhill into the game earlier than expected and the rookie had some good moments, including a pass breakup in the end zone.

“He’s young,” Reid said, via TheAthletic.com. “He needs to get in there and play, and that’s what we did.”

If Thornhill continues to do well and everyone stays healthy, playing time alongside Mathieu could be next up in his transition to the NFL.