Chiefs not concerned about overworking Kareem Hunt

The spectacular start to Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt‘s NFL career continued in Sunday’s win over the Chargers with 172 rushing yards and a 67-yard touchdown run that made him the first player to score touchdowns of more than 50 yards in each of his first three NFL games.

Hunt’s production has made it an easy choice for the Chiefs to feed him the ball on a steady basis and he’s on pace for 299 touches this season, which would be the most by a Kansas City player since Jamaal Charles got the ball 329 times in 2013. On Monday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid was asked if there’s any concern about that usage leading Hunt to hit the so-called rookie wall this season.

Reid said “we’re OK with how we’re using him” and said he thought he’d be hearing the opposite question if he dialed back.

“I’ve seen enough make it through and I’ve seen some that hit a wall,” Reid said, via the Kansas City Star. “If I didn’t then you’d ask me if I needed to give him the ball more. I went through that with Jamaal, at first it was too much, then not enough, it goes back and forth. I just go off of the feel I have and the experience, we’ll be all right there.”

Until there’s evidence that Hunt’s workload is leading to diminishing returns, business as usual seems to be the likeliest course of action for the Chiefs.