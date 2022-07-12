Chiefs not close on long-term deal with LT Orlando Brown Jr.

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Chiefs and LT Orlando Brown are not close on a long-term deal with under three days left to do one. If no deal is reached before Friday, I wouldn’t expect Brown for the start of training camp and Week 1 isn’t a certainty, either. pic.twitter.com/XNT6CAwYKF — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 12, 2022

The latest update on the contract situation with Kansas City Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr. is not quite as optimistic as we heard late last week.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Chiefs and Brown Jr. are not currently close on a deal. They have just three days left before the deadline to sign franchise-tagged players to long-term contract extensions (July 15). Right now, it sounds like the deal that Kansas City has presented is not in line with left tackle money.

“He and his representation have spoken to the Chiefs in recent days regarding a potential contract extension, which must be done before Friday, otherwise he can only play on the one-year franchise tender,” Garafolo said. “I spoke to Jammal Brown, the former NFL offensive tackle who is serving as a mentor for Orlando, and he said that the sides are nowhere close on a deal and that they’re not just going to, “Do a deal just to do a deal.” Jammal Brown did not get into specifics, but my understanding is the offer to Orlando Brown, who wants to be paid at the top of the left tackle market, which is $23 million per year, are more in line with the top of the right tackle market. Brown moved from the right side to the left side, he wanted to make that move, which is why he was traded from Baltimore to Kansas City. So you could imagine how that is sitting with him.”

Garafolo has been pretty plugged into the situation with Brown all offseason and clearly has a connection with his off-field mentor. Should a deal not get done between Kansas City and Brown Jr., it could bleed into training camp and the regular season.

“Here is the rub,” Garafolo said. “If there is no long-term deal. I am not expecting Orlando Brown for the start of training camp or really any time during training camp. That is my understanding. Remember, he hasn’t signed the (franchise) tag, so he can’t be fined if he’s not there. Even Week 1 is in question. So let’s see how this plays out over the next couple of days. Like I said, the sides are far apart. I’m not expecting a deal and that could have ripple effects for Patrick Mahomes’ blindside protector down the line.”

Right now, this feels a bit like a game of chicken and it’s not clear which side will blink first. There is still time for both sides to agree upon a deal and this could simply be a tactic to try and get more out of the Chiefs ahead of the deadline.

