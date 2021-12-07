Chiefs nominate S Tyrann Mathieu for 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

The NFL has announced the players nominated by each of the 32 NFL teams for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. One of the highest annual honors by the NFL, the award signifies on-field excellence and a commitment toward serving their communities off the field.

The Kansas City Chiefs have a new nominee for the prestigious award this year. Last season, TE Travis Kelce was their nominee for the award for his work in the community with his 87 & Running foundation. In each of the two seasons prior, former Chiefs P Dustin Colquitt was nominated for the award. Then back in 2016 and 2017, former Chiefs QB Alex Smith was nominated for the award by the team.

On Tuesday morning, the Chiefs announced that star S Tyrann Mathieu would be their nominee for the 2021 award.

“We’re very excited to have Tyrann Mathieu represent the Chiefs organization and the Kansas City community as our nominee for this year’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said via press release. “From the time he joined the Chiefs in 2019, Tyrann has been a true leader, both on and off the football field. He is one of the best safeties in the game, and he has been a major contributor to our recent success.

“Tyrann also has a tremendous passion for helping people. Through his Tyrann Mathieu Foundation, he provides food and supplies for families in need both in Kansas City and in his hometown of New Orleans. He also teaches young people the skills necessary for success on and off the field. We are proud to call Tyrann a member of our Chiefs family, and we believe he is deserving of this prestigious honor.”

Mathieu has been very active with his philanthropy and community impact throughout his NFL career, but he has embraced the Kansas City community since arriving on the team in 2019. The Tyrann Mathieu Foundation has helped to serve and uplift underserved youth and families in the area and in his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Mathieu recently partnered with a KC food pantry to give out over 500 turkeys to families in need, in what has become an annual tradition. Just last night, Mathieu surprised several foster children and their families with Christmas gifts.

Wow! Thank you so much to @Mathieu_Era of the Kansas City @Chiefs for donating Christmas presents to foster kiddos in Kansas City. If you are interested in giving the gift of joy to a foster kid this holiday, donate to Give Joy here: https://t.co/xgYNjp24MG pic.twitter.com/ObfDtZdRpw — FosterAdopt Connect (@fosteradopt_org) December 7, 2021

Mathieu will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season, along with the other 31 nominees, in recognition of their accomplishments on and off the field.

“I’m very honored to be nominated as the Chiefs Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year,” Mathieu said via press release. “This team and community are very important to me. I’ve had the chance to meet a lot of people in Kansas City, many who are going through difficult times. I think anytime you have an opportunity to lend your hand or even give a little bit of hope, that’s always a good thing. The Tyrann Mathieu Foundation was created to impact people in the community, and I look forward to all of our events each and every year. It’s always important to dive into the community, get to know people and make yourself a part of their lives. I’m proud and grateful to help the people of Kansas City who do so much for us, and I want to thank my foundation team and the Chiefs for their constant support. There are many other players who do so much for their communities, so I’m honored for this recognition. I think we all face different adversities, so it’s important to share hope. I want to continue to make a difference in the lives of others here in Kansas City and in my hometown of New Orleans.”

Each of the 32 nominees receives a $40,000 donation to a charity of their choice and will be recognized ahead of the NFL Honors ceremony leading up to Super Bowl LVI. The winner of the Walter Payton Award will receive a $250,000 donation to a charity of their choice all complements of the NFL and Nationwide.

Chiefs fans can support Mathieu by voting on Twitter by voting for him in the “Charity Challenge” using the #WPMOYChallenge hashtag followed by “Mathieu” or his Twitter handle. If Mathieu receives the most votes between Dec. 7 and Jan. 17, he will receive a $25,000 contribution to a charity of his choice. The first player to reach 1 million votes receives an additional $10,000 from Nationwide.

