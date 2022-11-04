Chiefs nominate RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire for NFL’s Salute to Service Award

The Kansas City Chiefs have nominated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the 2022 NFL Salute to Service Award. The annual award is a collaboration between the NFL and USAA that recognizes NFL players, coaches, personnel and alumni who’ve dedicated time to honoring and supporting the U.S. military. Bobby Bell was nominated for the award last season and Eric Fisher was nominated in the season prior.

Here is why the team chose to nominate Edwards-Helaire for the award this year (via NFL’s Press Release):

Kansas City Chiefs Running Back Clyde Edwards-Helaire personifies each component of the NFL’s Salute to Service campaign to honor, empower and connect service members, veterans and their families. This is thanks to his upbringing in a military household that was focused on structure and determination. His mother, Tonge, joined the U.S. Army in 1996, while his stepfather, Shannon, enlisted with the Marine Corps in 1989. The couple met as each was serving as drill instructors at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel, Louisiana, marrying in 2002. Shortly after his arrival with the Chiefs, he focused his charitable efforts on supporting those in the military. One manifestation of those efforts is seen through his previous work with the Blue Star Families’ “Thank You, Military” Sweepstakes, in which military members entered for a chance to win a Sleep Number 360 smart bed. As a result of this campaign, Edwards-Helaire personally surprised the Henke family of the U.S. Army with a brand-new Sleep Number 360 smart bed and additional products. Additionally, he raises funds in support of Friends In Service of Heroes (FISH), an organization that aims to advocate for support and awareness of the sacrifices our service members make. He’s also a mainstay when the Chiefs engage with the military, including at its annual Military Appreciation Day every year during training camp.



A first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Edwards-Helaire has been the Chiefs’ starter for most of his career. He has been versatile on offense, contributing to the ground game and passing attack while continuing to promote military values. The former LSU Tigers star sat down with Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr. for an exclusive interview during his rookie season to elaborate on his military commitments as he prepared to be a speaker at a USSA Salute to Service Virtual Lounge.

“It’s an amazing feeling, and it’s something that I’ve always wanted to do,” Edwards-Helaire said. “Growing up and seeing that USAA was a partner with the NFL and just knowing that, you know, USAA ultimately has been the insurance during my entire life. You know, since I can remember, that has been an insurance policy that my family has been under since I can remember. So it’s been it’s pretty special for me.”

The finalists for the Salute to Service Award will be announced in January, and the recipient will be recognized at NFL Honors, a primetime awards special airing nationally in February during the week of Super Bowl LVII. New this year is an opportunity for fans to vote for their favorite nominee, which will help determine the award’s three finalists. To vote for Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs fans can visit NFL.com/SaluteFanVote from now until November 30.

