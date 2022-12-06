Chiefs nominate QB Patrick Mahomes for 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

The NFL has announced the players nominated by each of the 32 NFL teams for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. One of the highest annual honors by the NFL, the award signifies on-field excellence and a commitment toward serving their communities off the field.

The Kansas City Chiefs have a new nominee for the prestigious award this year. Last season, S Tyrann Mathieu was their nominee for his on-field performance and his work in his communities through The Tyrann Mathieu Foundation. This year, the team has chosen star QB Patrick Mahomes as their nominee.

“We are honored to have Patrick Mahomes represent the Chiefs organization and the Kansas City community as our nominee for this year’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt wrote, via press release. “This award is arguably the most prestigious honor the NFL has as it identifies greatness both on and off the field, and I believe Patrick embodies the true characteristics this award recognizes. Since joining the Chiefs in 2017, Patrick has continued to display an unwavering commitment to helping those in need. The work he does through the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation has impacted many in our community, and there really is no limit to what he can and will continue to do for Chiefs Kingdom and beyond.”

Mahomes has been extremely active in the Kansas City community throughout his NFL career. He established his 15 and The Mahomies Foundation back in 2019 to help serve kids in underserved communities. Over the years they’ve partnered with a number of different charities like Harvesters Food Bank and SEAL Legacy foundation. They’ve established various programs throughout the Kansas City area such as “15 for 15” and “Read for 15.” Most recently, Mahomes’ work to support the renovation and rededication of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Square Park has been highlighted.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be recognized as the Chiefs Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year,” Mahomes said. “I know how special this honor is and the history behind it here in Kansas City. Brittany and I take great pride in the platform we have to give back to a community that has given us so much over the last six years. Through the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, we’ve been able to make an impact and support underserved children, but we still have a long way to go and we’re going to continue to provide resources to give these kids more and more opportunities. To be recognized for such a prestigious award means the world to me and I’m thankful to represent my foundation, Walter Payton and his family, the Hunt family, this team and all of Chiefs Kingdom on such a significant stage.”

Mahomes will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season, along with the other 31 nominees, in recognition of their accomplishments on and off the field.

Each of the 32 nominees receives a $40,000 donation to a charity of their choice and will be recognized ahead of the NFL Honors ceremony leading up to Super Bowl LVII. The winner of the Walter Payton Award will receive a $250,000 donation to a charity of their choice courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

Chiefs fans can support Mahomes by voting on Twitter by voting for him in the “Charity Challenge” using the #WPMOYChallenge hashtag followed by “Mahomes” or his Twitter handle. If Mahomes receives the most votes between Dec. 6 and Jan. 8, he will receive a $25,000 contribution to a charity of his choice. The first player to reach 1 million votes receives an additional $10,000 from Nationwide.

