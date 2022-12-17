Chiefs make no practice squad elevations ahead of Week 15 vs. Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs won’t be bringing up any players from their practice squad for the Week 15 tilt with the Houston Texans.

According to the NFL’s personnel notice on Saturday, the Chiefs did not elevate any players from the practice squad. This marks the first game of the 2022 NFL season where Kansas City hasn’t elevated at least one player from the practice squad.

The team also didn’t make any other roster moves on Saturday, including activating WR Mecole Hardman to the 53-man roster. Hardman was designated to return from injured reserve this week after dealing with an abdominal issue. Andy Reid suggested on Friday that he was leaning away from activating Hardman for Week 15.

The decision to elevate no players from the practice squad gives an indication that both Chris Jones (illness) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) are likely to play against the Texans in Week 15. Both players were listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week on Friday.

Toney hasn’t played since Week 11 due to his hamstring injury and has been a limited participant in every practice for the past two weeks. In each of the games that Toney has been absent, the team has elevated a receiver from the practice squad.

According to a report from The Score’s Jordan Schultz, Toney is trending toward playing in Week 15. Schultz says that Toney has “made positive strides” in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Toney made the trip to Houston with the team. We’ll see if he’s made active ahead of kickoff on Sunday.

