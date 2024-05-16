Chiefs have no comment (for now) on Harrison Butker's controversial remarks; NFL does

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker recently gave a commencement address at Benedictine College. It made some waves.

We ignored the words, and the waves. (The full text is here.)

We ignored what he said, and the reaction to it, for one simple reason: Butker can say whatever he wants. Anyone can. We saw nothing in his words worth showcasing here, mainly because (and with all due respect to kickers everywhere) I don't care what Harrison Butker has to say, about anything.

Patrick Mahomes? Yes. Travis Kelce? Yes. Chris Jones? Yes. Star players who contribute to the game in very meaningful, non-fungible ways? Yes. Butker is the ultimate replaceable part in an industry of replaceable parts. He does one thing that, relative to the limited, 32-team demand, many can do.

Could Butker transcend the "I don't care what he says" box? Sure. In good ways, or in not-good ways.

Based on his commencement address, we decided to wait for an official reaction to his words before mentioning them here. Given the number of emails we've received about the Butker comments, I asked the Chiefs if they have a comment. For now, they don't. However, the Chiefs expect coach Andy Reid to be asked about it next week, when he next meets with reporters.

The NFL has issued a response, via Yahoo Sports. Said NFL chief diversity and inclusion officer Jonathan Beane: "His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion. Which only makes our league stronger."

Most of the Butker speech is basic and, frankly, boring. Like 99 percent of all commencement speeches. Butker said a few things that prompted reactions.

The biggest backlash came from his remarks about the role of women in today's society. Here is the full context and content of those remarks:

"For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives. I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you. How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.

"I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother. I'm on the stage today and able to be the man I am because I have a wife who leans into her vocation. I'm beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me, but it cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife, and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker.

"She is a primary educator to our children. She is the one who ensures I never let football or my business become a distraction from that of a husband and father. She is the person that knows me best at my core, and it is through our marriage that, Lord willing, we will both attain salvation.

"I say all of this to you because I have seen it firsthand how much happier someone can be when they disregard the outside noise and move closer and closer to God's will in their life. Isabelle's dream of having a career might not have come true, but if you asked her today if she has any regrets on her decision, she would laugh out loud, without hesitation, and say, 'Heck, No.'"

He also made derisive reference to "the COVID lockdowns" and "the people pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America."

Butker likewise provided this characterization of the Antisemitism Awareness Act: "Congress just passed a bill where stating something as basic as the biblical teaching of who killed Jesus could land you in jail?" (The law is civil, not criminal; it does not and cannot result in anyone landing in jail.)

Again, Butker has the freedom to say whatever he wants to say. I have the freedom to say, "I don't care about anything he says." But for the no-comment from the Chiefs (with the suggestion that Reid will be ready to address it next week) and the comment from the NFL, I might not have ever addressed the situation.

Others have the right to react to the things Butker said. That's the other side of the First Amendment. It doesn't operate in a vacuum. If one person exercises his or her free-speech rights, another person can exercise his or her free-speech rights in response.

Butker won't be "canceled." He will be criticized by those who believe he was saying that woman should aspire to be homemakers. Former U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill, for example, an ardent Chiefs fan, said this: "Just shut up and kick."

Personally, I disagree with that reaction. For the same reason that basketball players shouldn't be told, "Shut up and dribble," football players shouldn't be told to shut up and foot.

They can say whatever they want. And others can engage them. "Good point." "Bad point." Or things more profound and/or profane.

That's what the First Amendment is about. Harrison Butker, say whatever you want to say. And get ready for those who feel differently to say so in response.