Chiefs have no changes to injury report as all 53 players fully participate

The Chiefs had no change to their practice report Thursday.

All 53 players fully participated again.

The team had only four players on its injury report, with defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf), tight end Travis Kelce (knee), center Austin Reiter (wrist) and tight end Deon Yelder (Achilles) listed as full participants.

Jones missed the divisional-round win over the Texans, but he played 28 snaps against the Titans in the AFC Championship Game. He should play more Sunday.

Kelce played 64 of 68 snaps in the AFC title game despite his injury, so he again will be ready for a full game.