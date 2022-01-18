Chiefs’ Nick Allegretti gets ‘Angry Runs’ scepter for tossing T.J. Watt like ‘trash’

The Chiefs’ brass made a point of upgrading the offensive line during the offseason, and that quest was successful.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has had better protection this season, and during the Chiefs’ 42-21 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers he was sacked just three times.

The Chiefs offensive line also chipped in with some points against the Steelers.

Guard Nick Allegretti had a big-man touchdown in the third quarter when he caught a 1-yard pass from Mahomes.

More impressive was Allegretti’s treatment of Pittsburgh edge rusher T.J. Watt, the likely NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Big guy TD! Kansas City shitpumping the Steelers, how about Nick Allegretti just tossing TJ watt out of the way too pic.twitter.com/wfuiTHDxkd — Alex Micheletti (@AlexMicheletti) January 17, 2022

Allegretti received some love Tuesday on “Good Morning Football” for that touchdown, as he was given the weekly “Angry Runs” scepter.

“Look at the throw,” Michael Robinson said. “He threw him out of the club.”

Kyle Brandt said: “Now get out of here like a sack of trash in a Hefty bag.”

The scepter usually goes to a running back or pass catcher, but Allegretti’s treatment of Watt made him the winner. Here is a look at what was said about Allegretti and the other candidates.