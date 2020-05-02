The Chiefs have won the AFC West four years in a row, and they’re heavily favored to make it five.

Kansas City is a -425 favorite to win the AFC West at Caesars Sportsbook. No other team in the NFL is close to that heavy a favorite to win its division.

That’s no surprise; not only are the Chiefs the reigning champions but there isn’t another team in the division with a roster that can come close to Kansas City’s. A recent PFT Planet poll found that most would take the Chiefs over an all-star team made up of all the best players from the Raiders, Chargers and Broncos.

The Chargers’ odds to win the AFC West are +600, while the Broncos and Raiders are tied at +1000. Those are long odds for a reason. Anything can happen in the NFL, but four months before the start of the season, the Chiefs look like the class of the division.

Chiefs are the NFL’s heaviest favorites to win their division originally appeared on Pro Football Talk