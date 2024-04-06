Chiefs NFL Draft prospect per day: Marshall OT Ethan Driskell

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs still have some questions at offensive tackle that they could address in the 2024 NFL Draft.

As part of FOX4’s 2024 NFL Draft prospect per day project, we take a look at Marshall offensive tackle Ethan Driskell and how he can fit in KC if the Chiefs select him.

Info

Hometown: Louisville, Kentucky

Played defensive tackle in high school at Holy Cross as well as center for the basketball team

Played in 47 games in four seasons, two-year starter at left tackle

2023 All-Sun Belt Third Team Offense

Played in Senior Bowl, did not participate at NFL Combine or pro day due to injury

Chiefs 2024 NFL Draft preview: Prospects to watch

Measurements

Height: 6’8

Weight: 313

Arm length: 35 3/8 inches

Hand: 10 1/2 inches

Fit with Chiefs

Driskell has outstanding length and size that helps him and hinders his ability to be a top offensive tackle coming out of the draft.

The high school basketball player can move well in space and can road grade defenders in the run game. But he tends to have high leverage (common for linemen of that size) with inconsistent hand placement which leads to him getting moved by smaller defenders.

Driskell didn’t have to kick step often in pass protection much as part of Marshall’s RPO offense. When he does, he tends to open the outside for defenders and struggles with lengthy and speedy opposing rushers. He can also get knocked off balance and can improve his block finishing.

Driskell’s plus athleticism and size will entice teams to take a Day 3 flier on him. Driskell’s run blocking would certainly entice the Chiefs who have embraced a downhill, power running style with Isiah Pacheco. But Driskell’s pass-blocking technique would need to vastly improve for him to protect Patrick Mahomes on a weekly basis.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.