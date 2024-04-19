Chiefs NFL Draft prospect per day: Florida State DT Braden Fiske

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs could use some more depth on the interior line in the 2024 NFL Draft.

As part of FOX4’s 2024 NFL Draft prospect per day project, we take a look at Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske and how he can fit in KC if the Chiefs select him.

Info

Hometown: Michigan City, Indiana

Played baseball at Michigan City High

Played first five seasons at Western Michigan: 148 tackles, 27.5 TFL, 13.5 sacks, 3 pass deflections

2022 Second Team All-MAC: 59 tackles, 12 TFL, 6.0 sacks, 3 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles

2023 Third-team All-American/Second-team All-ACC in lone year at Florida State: 43 tackles, 9 TFL, 6.0 sacks in 2023

Participated at Senior Bowl and NFL Combine

Measurements

Height: 6’4

Weight: 292

Arm length: 31 inches

Hand: 9 3/8 inches

4.78 40-yard dash, 1.68 10-yard split, 33.5″ vertical jump, 9’9″ broad jump, 4.37 20-yard shuttle, 26 bench press reps

Fit with Chiefs

Fiske is built like a bodybuilder with the athleticism of someone half his size which makes him a very intriguing prospect.

He switched between defensive tackle and end for Western Michigan but primarily stayed at DT for the Seminoles. His explosiveness out of his stance pops off of the screen along with his violent hands and relentless pursuit of the football. Fiske routinely made plays down the field off of his pursuit alone showing off that 40 time that was the fastest for a DL at the combine.

Fiske is strong as an ox, able to throw around offensive linemen with ease in the run game and pass rush. He has good footwork and is used to taking on double teams as he played on the center a lot for FSU and was their primary interior pass rusher.

His pass rush plan is a consistent bull rush but has good hands and feet to use a swim move to get past blockers. Adding more moves to his pass rush will be at the top of a DL coach’s to-do list for Fiske.

His burst out of his stance can hinder him at times as his footwork suffers. That causes him to get too far upfield opening a run lane. His feet and leverage cause his double-team technique to need some fine-tuning as he can get pushed around which may also be due to his weight.

The biggest questions surrounding Fiske are about his body. His arms are shorter than most NFL linemen and they show up in his game. His body may be maxed out physically at nearly 300 pounds and he’s an older prospect who turned 24 in May.

Fiske’s fit with the Chiefs would be an interesting one.

Kansas City has defined roles for their nose tackles and three techniques and Fiske may not have the length that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo relishes in his lineman. But he is powerful enough to overcome his arm length and he could be lined up across the whole line giving him versatility that Spagnuolo loves, especially with Fiske coming from a stunt-heavy FSU defense.

Evaluators have Fiske sneaking into the first round but he is bound to come off the board in the first two rounds.

