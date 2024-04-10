Chiefs NFL Draft prospect per day: Oregon State WR Anthony Gould

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs could use more wide receivers that could come from the 2024 NFL Draft.

As part of FOX4’s 2024 NFL Draft prospect per day project, we take a look at Leavenworth native and Oregon State wide receiver Anthony Gould and how he can fit in KC if the Chiefs select him.

Info

Hometown: Leavenworth, Kansas

Moved to Oregon and attended West Salem High School in Salem Oregon

2022 All-Pac-12 First Team as a return specialist (2 punt return TDs), 2023 All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention

44 receptions, 718 yards, two touchdowns, 16.1 yards per punt return in 2023

84 catches, 1,360 yards (16.2 yards per), 6 TDs, 83 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD, 16.4 yards per punt return over career

Participated in East-West Shrine Bowl and NFL Combine

Measurements

Height: 5’8

Weight: 174

Arm length: 29 5/8 inches

Hand: 9 1/4 inches

4.39 40-yard dash, 1.49 10-yard split, 39.5″ vertical jump, 10’9″ broad jump, 4.16 20-yard shuttle

Fit with Chiefs

Gould is an undersized but explosive receiver who can make his biggest impact on special teams.

His speed pops off of the tape but Gould’s route running and ability to fight off press is also impressive for a player his size. He lined up primarily as an outside receiver but his initial stutter steps before he began his routes routinely threw cornerbacks off-guard. His agility and vision also aid him as a punt returner as he made defenders miss side to side before cutting upfield to get yardage.

Gould’s size does hinder his catch radius and jump-ball-winning ability. But Gould has the awareness to know where to find the hole in zone coverage and is dynamite after the catch.

Oregon State ran some screens to Gould and the Chiefs love the screen game. Gould would become a Chiefs fan favorite quickly because of his speed and ability to change the game with the ball in his hands and of course, with him being from the area.

Head coach Andy Reid would likely line up Gould in the slot to take advantage of the space he would have from defenders.

Gould is seen as a Day 3 sleeper pick that will make some team happy when they draft him, especially if it’s Kansas City.

