Chiefs NFL Draft prospect per day: Clemson DT Tyler Davis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs could use some more depth on the interior line in the 2024 NFL Draft.

As part of FOX4’s 2024 NFL Draft prospect per day project, we take a look at Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis and how he can fit in KC if the Chiefs select him.

Info

Hometown: Apopka, Florida

Clemson’s first defensive player to be a four-time All-ACC selection, including three consecutive first-team honors from 2021-23

Broke Christian Wilkins’ school record for starts by a defensive tackle and went on to set the Clemson record for career starts by any defensive player (52)

2x permanent captain for the Tigers

34 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 0.5 sack in 2023

167 tackles (29.5 for loss), 16.0 sacks, four pass breakups, and three fumble recoveries in 2,018 snaps over 56 games (52 starts) since 2019

Participated at Senior Bowl and NFL Combine

Measurements

Height: 6’2

Weight: 301

Arm length: 31 3/8 inches

Hand: 9 1/4 inches

5.02 40-yard dash, 1.72 10-yard split, 28.5 vertical jump, 9’0 broad jump, 7.16 3-cone, 5 20-yard shuttle, 29 bench press reps

Fit with Chiefs

Davis left Clemson as one of the most decorated defensive linemen in program history and has some room for upside in the NFL.

The 23-year-old is a stout run defender who mainly lined up as Clemson’s shade technique (lining up on one side of the center) and took on a majority of the double teams. He plays with solid pad level most of the time and his size and explosion out of his stance gives him an advantage over blockers. He tends to try to take on both blockers on the double team which causes him to get knocked back.

Judge orders Kansas City Chiefs superfan ‘ChiefsAholic’ to pay $10.8M to bank teller

An average athlete according to testing, he was taken off the field for a lot of pass rush downs with Clemson opting to go for their more juiced-up athletes. Davis uses his hands well in the run game to extend from blocked but lacks top-end block-shedding ability. He also uses a decent bull rush to create pressure from the interior but lacks a pass rush plan with different moves to create pressure.

With Chris Jones as an almost permanent 3-technique (the outside shoulder of the guard) for the Chiefs, Derrick Nnadi handles the shade\1-technique (inside shoulder of the guard) responsibilities when they are in.

Davis would have the same role as Nnadi with the Chiefs.

For Davis to see consistent playing time, he needs to improve his hand placement in the run game to sure up his strengths as he works to improve his pass-rushing.

End Zone Extra: Get the top Chiefs news and insider features all season long

Davis will likely be a rotational run-stopper in the NFL that could be a priority to select in Day 3 of the drafting starting in the fourth round.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.