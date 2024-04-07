Chiefs NFL Draft prospect per day: Florida WR Ricky Pearsall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs could use more wide receivers that could come from the 2024 NFL Draft.

As part of FOX4’s 2024 NFL Draft prospect per day project, we take a look at Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall and how he can fit in KC if the Chiefs select him. `

Info

Hometown: Chandler, Arizona

Father, Rick, played WR/KR at Northern Arizona.. Mother, Erin, played volleyball at Northern Arizona

Started first three years of college career at Arizona State before transferring to Florida for his final two years

Finished ASU career with 61 catches, 794 yards, five receiving touchdowns and two rushing TDs with most of the production coming in his junior year

Pac-12 All-Conference Honorable Mention (2021)

65 receptions, 965 receiving yards (14.9 per), 4 receiving TDs, two rushing TDs in 2023

98 catches, 1,626 yards, 9 receiving TDs, 3 rushing TDs in two years at Florida

Participated in Senior Bowl and NFL Combine

Measurements

Height: 6’1

Weight: 189

Arm length: 30 7/8 inches

Hand: 9 1/4 inches

4.41 40-yard dash, 1.57 10-yard split, 42″ vertical jump, 10’9″ broad jump, 6.64 3-cone, 4.05 20-yard shuttle, 17 bench press reps

Fit with Chiefs

Pearsall is a lot of football fans’ favorite receiver outside of the first round. Pearsall has elite body control, burst, and agility along with solid long speed to go with his sticky hands and stellar route running.

Working primarily out of the slot, he’s a tough player who has taken some big hits working across the middle of the field and still holds on to the ball. He excels at out-and-up routes and has the spatial awareness to feast against zone coverage and teams that decide not to press him.

He gives away run-blocking downs at times but makes up for it with solid blocking.

Florida and Arizona State utilized Pearsall’s skillset by getting him the ball in the run game and letting him return punts. With inconsistent quarterback play at both schools, he wasn’t presented many jump-ball opportunities.

Every NFL team would be excited at the opportunity to have Pearsall on their team but Patrick Mahomes would certainly enjoy a receiver with Pearsall’s skillset that has the knowledge to catch on to the playbook early. The Chiefs’ offense is predicated on receivers running option routes and Pearsall would be a great fit.

In a deep wide receiver class, he could rise to the first round or find himself falling right into KC’s lap.

