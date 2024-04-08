Chiefs NFL Draft prospect per day: Ole Miss CB DeAntre Prince

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs could look at bolstering their secondary depth in the 2024 NFL Draft.

As part of FOX4’s 2024 NFL Draft prospect per day project, we take a look at Ole Miss cornerback Deantre Prince and how he can fit in KC if the Chiefs select him.

Hometown: Charleston, Mississippi

Played in 51 games, started in 33 including the last two seasons

Transferred from Ole Miss after freshman year to Northeast MS CC before transferring back after a year

36 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack, 6 pass deflections, 1 interception in 2023

146 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 sack, 27 pass deflections, 6 INTs, 2 forced fumbles over career

Played in East-West Shrine Bowl and participated at NFL Combine

Height: 6’0

Weight: 183

Arm length: 30 3/4 inches

Hand: 8 1/2 inches

4.38 40-yard dash, 1.47 10-yard split, 34.5 vertical jump, 10’5″ broad jump

Fit with Chiefs

Prince’s size, athleticism and physical play help him check all the boxes for the prototypical Chiefs cornerback.

He spent a lot of time in Cover 3 while playing for the Rebels and does that well. The Chiefs play coverages that will mix man and zone and Prince’s man coverage has potential.

He has the tools to be a physical press corner but lacks the hand-foot matching press punch that top-man corners have. He has an upright stance which hurts his hip fluidity and causes him to be a step behind receivers at times.

But once Prince is on the hip of his receiver, he has the length and ball skills to make plays on the ball and play through the hands of receivers. Prince also plays physical in the run game, a key trait for Chiefs corners.

Prince is expected to be taken on Day 3 and can be a special teams star while he works his way into a key role in the secondary.

