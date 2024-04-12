Chiefs NFL Draft prospect per day: Utah S Cole Bishop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs could look at bolstering their secondary depth in the 2024 NFL Draft.

As part of FOX4’s 2024 NFL Draft prospect per day project, we take a look at Utah safety Cole Bishop and how he can fit in KC if the Chiefs select him.

Info

Hometown: Peachtree City, Georgia

3x Pac-12 All-Conference (2023 Second Team; 2021 and ’22 Honorable Mention)

Team captain as a junior

60 tackles, 6.5 TFL with 3 sacks, 2 INTs, 5 pass deflections, FF in 2023

197 tackles, 21.5 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 3 INTs, 14 pass deflections over 35 career games (29 starts)

Participated in Senior Bowl and NFL Combine

Measurements

Height: 6’2

Weight: 206

Arm length: 29 3/4 inches

Hand: 9 1/2 inches

4.45 40-yard dash, 1.52 10-yard split, 39″ vertical jump, 10′ 4″ broad jump

Fit with Chiefs

Bishop comes from a Utah program that specializes in producing high-level NFL defensive backs.

The junior is a rangy safety who played all over the field from the Utes from box safety to single high safety, nickel cornerback, and lining up as a linebacker at times. Bishop’s best play comes when he is in the box and able to work downhill in the run game. He is an aggressive tackler although he tends to come down a bit wild and sloppy with his technique.

Bishop is a smart, technically sound player as well who is rarely out of position and worked well in Utah’s pattern-matching zone coverage. He also reads the quarterback’s eyes well when he is a single high safety surveying the top of the defense and an effective blitzer disrupting the pocket consistently.

His Combine numbers show his athleticism which shows up in his game. He has also fluid hips that help him recover when he is out of position.

Bishop’s lack of length could cause him to fall down some draft boards as it shows up when he takes on blockers in the box. He also wasn’t asked to cover tight ends or play man coverage much but has shown the ability to do it.

The Chiefs love hard-hitting safeties that can rotate between playing in the box and playing over the top of the defense which Bishop fits.

Positional value causes Bishop to be seen as a second or third-round pick but he has all of the qualities to become a quality NFL starting safety.

