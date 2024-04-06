Chiefs NFL Draft prospect per day: DT Logan Lee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs could use some more depth on the interior line in the 2024 NFL Draft.

As part of FOX4’s 2024 NFL Draft prospect per day project, we take a look at Iowa defensive tackle Logan Lee and how he can fit in KC if the Chiefs select him.

Info

Hometown: Orion, Illinois

All-Big-Ten Honorable Mention (2022, 2023)

55 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 3 sacks, 3 pass deflections in 2023

158 tackles, 18.5 TFL, 9 sacks, 7 pass deflections over career

Chiefs 2024 NFL Draft preview: Prospects to watch

Measurements (NFL Combine)

Height: 6’5

Weight: 281

Arm length: 32 1/4 inches

Hand: 10 1/4 inches

5.05 40-yard dash, 1.77 10-yard split, 31.5 vertical jump, 9’6″ broad jump, 7.16 3-cone, 4.37 20-yard shuttle, 25 bench press reps

Fit with Chiefs

The high school tight end has a ways to go to be a rotational NFL DT but he has the athletic traits.

Lee’s 20-yard shuttle was 7th best for DTs since 2010 and his 3-cone was 6th best for DTs since 2010. He gained 30 pounds since he stepped on campus and has the frame to add more weight.

Lee was primarily used as a nose tackle in Iowa’s defense but also played 3-technique and flashed his athleticism on stunts that allowed him to use his strength to get past offensive guards.

His pass deflections are another good sign of his length and he has also blocked field goals. Lee also has a consistent motor which helps him create plays as well. He needs a consistent pass-rush plan but has a swim move and a chop move that helps him get in the backfield.

Lee’s double-team technique and footwork need some major work. His pad level is also consistently high which allows him to get moved in the run game. Lee can use his length to engage and extend OL but needs to improve his block-shedding and hand-swiping to beat blockers consistently.

Chiefs DL coach Joe Cullen is highly regarded and can help him improve.

His length and solid first-step quickness also suggest that Lee could play different techniques along the line, something defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo loves to play with.

End Zone Extra: Get the top Chiefs news and insider features all season long

But Lee needs to improve his run defense and basic technique before he can help the Chiefs outside of special teams.

He is likely a Day 3 pick that could be taken in the 5th, 6th, or 7th round.

