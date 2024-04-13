Chiefs NFL Draft prospect per day: Mizzou OT Javon Foster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs still have some questions at offensive tackle that they could address in the 2024 NFL Draft.

As part of FOX4’s 2024 NFL Draft prospect per day project, we take a look at Mizzou offensive tackle Javon Foster and how he can fit in KC if the Chiefs select him.

Info

Hometown: Louisville, Kentucky

2023 Third-Team All-America (AP), 2023 First-Team All-SEC

2x captain

Started 39 games at left tackle, two starts at right tackle in six years

Participated at Senior Bowl and NFL Combine

Measurements

Height: 6’5 1/2

Weight: 313

Arm length: 34 5/8 inches

Hand: 9 5/8 inches

5.3 40-yard dash, 1.79 10-yard split, 32.5″ vertical jump, 8’10” broad jump

Fit with Chiefs

Foster is a lineman with impressive size and length but average athleticism and technique.

Foster bends over at his waist instead of with his knees which causes him to have a hunched-over stance. He pops up out of his stance which exposes his chest which allows him to get moved by defenders. His subpar footwork also causes him to get pushed around at times.

But once he gets his hands on opponents, Foster can dominate reps. His strength and arm length aid him well. In the run game, Mizzou ran behind him a lot in their wide zone scheme which helped running back Cody Schrader have an excellent season. He also swallows opponents when he can get his body on them.

Foster’s hand placement also needs work as his punches are often wide, allowing defenders to get into his chest. He also is not the swiftest mover as he had to cut block a lot on the backside of zone runs.

If he can improve his hand placement and footwork, Foster has the traits and size to be an NFL starter but it will not be instant.

The Chiefs would love a big mover like Foster in the run game but his pass blocking and feet need to improve vastly to become a reliable starter.

