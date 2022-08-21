Chiefs news roundup — 8/21/2022

Find all the latest Kansas City Chiefs news, analysis and top headlines from the week of August 14-20 on Chiefs Wire below:

Top Chiefs stories

Here are the most important storylines from this past week:

Chiefs 2022 schedule preview series

Nicolas Roesch breaks down each Chiefs opponent in our 2022 schedule preview series. There will be 14 opponents, and he has covered 12 so far:

More Chiefs stories

Chiefs' 2022 schedule

Preseason:

Week Date Opponent Time Results/Tickets 1 Saturday, Aug. 13 @ Chicago Bears Noon CT on KSHB-TV Chiefs lose 14-19 2 Saturday, Aug. 20 vs. Washington Commanders 3 p.m. CT on KSHB-TV Chiefs win 24-14 3 Thursday, Aug. 25 vs. Green Bay Packers 7 p.m. CT on KSHB-TV Tickets

Regular season:

Week Date Opponent Time 1 Sunday, Sept. 11 @ Arizona Cardinals 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets 2 Thursday, Sept. 15 vs. Los Angeles Chargers (TNF) 7:15 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime Video Tickets 3 Sunday, Sept. 25 @ Indianapolis Colts Noon CT on CBS Tickets 4 Sunday, Oct. 2 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF) 7:30 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets 5 Monday, Oct. 10 vs. Las Vegas Raiders (MNF) 7:15 p.m CT on ESPN Tickets 6 Sunday, Oct. 16 vs. Buffalo Bills 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets 7 Sunday, Oct. 23 @ San Francisco 49ers 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX Tickets 8 Sunday, Oct. 30 BYE BYE BYE 9 Sunday, Nov. 6 vs. Tennessee Titans (SNF) 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets 10 Sunday, Nov. 13 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Noon CT on CBS Tickets 11 Sunday, Nov. 20 @ Los Angeles Chargers 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets 12 Sunday, Nov. 27 vs. Los Angeles Rams 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX Tickets 13 Sunday, Dec. 4 @ Cincinnati Bengals 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets 14 Sunday, Dec. 11 @ Denver Broncos (SNF) 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets 15 Sunday, Dec. 18 @ Houston Texans Noon CT on CBS Tickets 16 Saturday, Dec. 24 vs. Seattle Seahawks Noon CT on FOX Tickets 17 Sunday, Jan. 1 vs. Denver Broncos Noon CT on CBS Tickets 18 Saturday / Sunday, Jan. 7 or 8 @ Las Vegas Raiders TBD CT on TBD Tickets

