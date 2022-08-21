Chiefs news roundup — 8/21/2022

In this article:
Find all the latest Kansas City Chiefs news, analysis and top headlines from the week of August 14-20 on Chiefs Wire below:

Top Chiefs stories

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Here are the most important storylines from this past week:

Chiefs 2022 schedule preview series

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Nicolas Roesch breaks down each Chiefs opponent in our 2022 schedule preview series. There will be 14 opponents, and he has covered 12 so far:

More Chiefs stories

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs' 2022 schedule

Coley Cleary – USA TODAY SMG

Preseason:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time

Results/Tickets

1

Saturday, Aug. 13

@ Chicago Bears

Noon CT on KSHB-TV

Chiefs lose 14-19

2

Saturday, Aug. 20

vs. Washington Commanders

3 p.m. CT on KSHB-TV

Chiefs win 24-14

3

Thursday, Aug. 25

vs. Green Bay Packers

7 p.m. CT on KSHB-TV

Tickets

Regular season:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time

1

Sunday, Sept. 11

@ Arizona Cardinals

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

2

Thursday, Sept. 15

vs. Los Angeles Chargers (TNF)

7:15 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime Video

Tickets

3

Sunday, Sept. 25

@ Indianapolis Colts

Noon CT on CBS

Tickets

4

Sunday, Oct. 2

@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF)

7:30 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

5

Monday, Oct. 10

vs. Las Vegas Raiders (MNF)

7:15 p.m CT on ESPN

Tickets

6

Sunday, Oct. 16

vs. Buffalo Bills

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

7

Sunday, Oct. 23

@ San Francisco 49ers

3:25 p.m. CT on FOX

Tickets

8

Sunday, Oct. 30

BYE

BYE

BYE

9

Sunday, Nov. 6

vs. Tennessee Titans (SNF)

7:20 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

10

Sunday, Nov. 13

vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Noon CT on CBS

Tickets

11

Sunday, Nov. 20

@ Los Angeles Chargers

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

12

Sunday, Nov. 27

vs. Los Angeles Rams

3:25 p.m. CT on FOX

Tickets

13

Sunday, Dec. 4

@ Cincinnati Bengals

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

14

Sunday, Dec. 11

@ Denver Broncos (SNF)

7:20 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

15

Sunday, Dec. 18

@ Houston Texans

Noon CT on CBS

Tickets

16

Saturday, Dec. 24

vs. Seattle Seahawks

Noon CT on FOX

Tickets

17

Sunday, Jan. 1

vs. Denver Broncos

Noon CT on CBS

Tickets

18

Saturday / Sunday, Jan. 7 or 8

@ Las Vegas Raiders

TBD CT on TBD

Tickets

 

1

1

