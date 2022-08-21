Chiefs news roundup — 8/21/2022
Find all the latest Kansas City Chiefs news, analysis and top headlines from the week of August 14-20 on Chiefs Wire below:
Top Chiefs stories
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Here are the most important storylines from this past week:
The Chiefs notched their first preseason win over the Commanders on Saturday by a 24-14 score. Kansas City’s starting offense appeared to be in midseason form despite missing receivers Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Patrick Mahomes seemed to have fun slinging it to guys like receiver Justin Watson and tight end Jody Fortson, with the latter earning two scores in the first half.
The good news is that, despite not playing, Hardman was seen practicing before the game, which means he’ll probably be good to return to action soon. The bad news is that cornerback Rashad Fenton left the game with a groin injury.
The Chiefs’ roster is currently at 85 players. By 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday, that’ll be cut down to 80 players, and then cut again to 53 by 3 p.m. CT on August 30.
The Chiefs debuted their second episode of “The Franchise” for this season. The episode starts with a hilarious prank involving Chiefs players and a stuffed bobcat.
Chiefs 2022 schedule preview series
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Nicolas Roesch breaks down each Chiefs opponent in our 2022 schedule preview series. There will be 14 opponents, and he has covered 12 so far:
Week 15: Houston Texans (coming soon)
Week 16: Seattle Seahawks (coming soon)
More Chiefs stories
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Texas Tech to enshrine Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in Hall of Fame, Ring of Honor
WATCH: Chiefs K Harrison Butker casually makes 72-yard field goal in warmups
Nick Bolton reveals Chiefs’ defensive creed for the 2022 NFL season
Patrick Mahomes has seen a ton of growth from Chiefs’ receivers at training camp
These Chiefs players stood out to Patrick Mahomes during training camp
Chiefs rookie CB Joshua Williams explains what he learned in preseason Week 1
L’Jarius Sneed likens Chiefs rookie CB Trent McDuffie to Steph Curry
Chiefs K Harrison Butker ‘all for’ Justin Reid serving as emergency kicker
Eric Bieniemy impressed by Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco’s work ethic
Kelce’s Krunch cereal available at Hy-Vee stores for limited time
Chiefs DT Chris Jones, WR Mecole Hardman leave training camp practice early
Chiefs CB Jaylen Watson reflects on his first preseason game experience
Chiefs CB Rashad Fenton says he’s 100% in return from shoulder injury
Chiefs WR Skyy Moore anticipates Arrowhead Stadium debut will be ‘electric’
Here’s why DT Danny Shelton chose to join Chiefs in free agency
Chiefs make 2 additional roster moves ahead of Tuesday deadline
Chiefs assigned top CBS broadcast team for Week 1 vs. Cardinals
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce shares impression of young players from preseason Week 1
Chiefs HC Andy Reid suggests Andrew Wylie is leading candidate at right tackle
Isiah Pacheco’s preseason debut goes according to plan for the Chiefs
Here’s what Chiefs HC Andy Reid thought about Danny Shelton’s first practice
Chiefs rookie DE George Karlaftis among pressure leaders in preseason Week 1
Chiefs release updated depth chart ahead of preseason Week 2
Chiefs announce roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s roster cuts deadline
Justin Watson strengthens case for Chiefs’ roster in preseason opener
Isiah Pacheco reacts to NFL debut with the Chiefs: ‘It felt like college to me’
Chiefs snap counts: Defensive rookies get an extended look in preseason Week 1
Chiefs' 2022 schedule
Coley Cleary – USA TODAY SMG
Preseason:
Week
Date
Opponent
Time
Results/Tickets
1
Saturday, Aug. 13
@ Chicago Bears
Noon CT on KSHB-TV
Chiefs lose 14-19
2
Saturday, Aug. 20
vs. Washington Commanders
3 p.m. CT on KSHB-TV
Chiefs win 24-14
3
Thursday, Aug. 25
vs. Green Bay Packers
7 p.m. CT on KSHB-TV
Regular season:
Week
Date
Opponent
Time
1
Sunday, Sept. 11
@ Arizona Cardinals
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
2
Thursday, Sept. 15
vs. Los Angeles Chargers (TNF)
7:15 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime Video
3
Sunday, Sept. 25
@ Indianapolis Colts
Noon CT on CBS
4
Sunday, Oct. 2
@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF)
7:30 p.m. CT on NBC
5
Monday, Oct. 10
vs. Las Vegas Raiders (MNF)
7:15 p.m CT on ESPN
6
Sunday, Oct. 16
vs. Buffalo Bills
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
7
Sunday, Oct. 23
@ San Francisco 49ers
3:25 p.m. CT on FOX
8
Sunday, Oct. 30
BYE
BYE
BYE
9
Sunday, Nov. 6
vs. Tennessee Titans (SNF)
7:20 p.m. CT on NBC
10
Sunday, Nov. 13
vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Noon CT on CBS
11
Sunday, Nov. 20
@ Los Angeles Chargers
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
12
Sunday, Nov. 27
vs. Los Angeles Rams
3:25 p.m. CT on FOX
13
Sunday, Dec. 4
@ Cincinnati Bengals
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
14
Sunday, Dec. 11
@ Denver Broncos (SNF)
7:20 p.m. CT on NBC
15
Sunday, Dec. 18
@ Houston Texans
Noon CT on CBS
16
Saturday, Dec. 24
vs. Seattle Seahawks
Noon CT on FOX
17
Sunday, Jan. 1
vs. Denver Broncos
Noon CT on CBS
18
Saturday / Sunday, Jan. 7 or 8
@ Las Vegas Raiders
TBD CT on TBD
1
1