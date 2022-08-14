Chiefs news roundup — 8/14/2022

Find all the latest Kansas City Chiefs news, analysis and top headlines from the week of August 7-13 on Chiefs Wire below:

Top Chiefs stories

AP Photo/David Banks

Here are the most important storylines from this past week:

  • The Chiefs lost to the Bears 19-14 in their first preseason game. Despite the loss, the Chiefs’ first-team offense looked crisp and the defense made some impressive plays.

  • Unfortunately, the Chiefs didn’t come away from the game unscathed. Tight end Blake Bell and running back Derrick Gore suffered injuries during the game, and their future statuses are unclear.

  • Speaking of injuries, the Chiefs had several players return from injury during training camp this past week. Tight end Jody Fortson, offensive lineman Price Tega Wanogho, defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth and receiver Daurice Fountain all returned to action. Cornerback Rashad Fenton was activated from the PUP list, which means he should be returning to action soon.

  • Chiefs icon and Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Len Dawson’s health took a turn for the worse this week. Family members confirmed that Dawson has entered hospice care. They have asked for privacy and prayers during this difficult time.

  • The Chiefs signed free agent defensive tackle Danny Shelton to a one-year deal. Coach Andy Reid seems to be happy about the signing. Shelton hasn’t suited up yet, but he should be coming soon.

  • To clear up some roster room, the Chiefs parted ways with CB DeAndre Baker, giving him a chance to catch on with another squad.

  • This will change throughout the preseason, but the Chiefs released their first depth chart for 90-man offseason roster.

Chiefs training camp started July 27. Here are takeaways and highlights from each day thus far:

Chiefs 2022 schedule preview series

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Nicolas Roesch breaks down each Chiefs opponent in our 2022 schedule preview series. There will be 14 opponents, and he has covered 11 so far:

More Chiefs stories

AP Photo/David Banks

Chiefs' 2022 schedule

Coley Cleary – USA TODAY SMG

Preseason:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time

Results/Tickets

1

Saturday, Aug. 13

@ Chicago Bears

Noon CT on KSHB-TV

Chiefs W/L

2

Saturday, Aug. 20

vs. Washington Commanders

3 p.m. CT on KSHB-TV

Tickets

3

Thursday, Aug. 25

vs. Green Bay Packers

7 p.m. CT on KSHB-TV

Tickets

Regular season:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time

1

Sunday, Sept. 11

@ Arizona Cardinals

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

2

Thursday, Sept. 15

vs. Los Angeles Chargers (TNF)

7:15 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime Video

Tickets

3

Sunday, Sept. 25

@ Indianapolis Colts

Noon CT on CBS

Tickets

4

Sunday, Oct. 2

@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF)

7:30 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

5

Monday, Oct. 10

vs. Las Vegas Raiders (MNF)

7:15 p.m CT on ESPN

Tickets

6

Sunday, Oct. 16

vs. Buffalo Bills

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

7

Sunday, Oct. 23

@ San Francisco 49ers

3:25 p.m. CT on FOX

Tickets

8

Sunday, Oct. 30

BYE

BYE

BYE

9

Sunday, Nov. 6

vs. Tennessee Titans (SNF)

7:20 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

10

Sunday, Nov. 13

vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Noon CT on CBS

Tickets

11

Sunday, Nov. 20

@ Los Angeles Chargers

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

12

Sunday, Nov. 27

vs. Los Angeles Rams

3:25 p.m. CT on FOX

Tickets

13

Sunday, Dec. 4

@ Cincinnati Bengals

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

14

Sunday, Dec. 11

@ Denver Broncos (SNF)

7:20 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

15

Sunday, Dec. 18

@ Houston Texans

Noon CT on CBS

Tickets

16

Saturday, Dec. 24

vs. Seattle Seahawks

Noon CT on FOX

Tickets

17

Sunday, Jan. 1

vs. Denver Broncos

Noon CT on CBS

Tickets

18

Saturday / Sunday, Jan. 7 or 8

@ Las Vegas Raiders

TBD CT on TBD

Tickets

 

1

1

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

