Chiefs news roundup — 6/5/2022

Wesley Roesch
·4 min read
In this article:
Find all the latest Kansas City Chiefs news, analysis and top headlines from the week of May 29-June 4 on Chiefs Wire down below:

Chiefs LT Orlando Brown has signed with an agent ahead of contract deadline

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

“Brown, 26, has signed with an agent, Michael Portner of Delta Sports Group, which is good news as Kansas City looks to lock up a pivotal member of their offense.

The Chiefs placed the franchise tag on Brown earlier this offseason, giving both sides until July 15 to get an extension done.”

Now that Brown has an agent, the Chiefs have a little over a month to get a deal done. Keep in mind that they may not reach a deal — it may even be a strong chance they don’t. It would surely be in both parties’ interest to get a deal signed, but a month doesn’t sound like much time.

The promising side is that Brown doesn’t want to play on the franchise tag (nobody ever really does), and the Chiefs wouldn’t want Brown’s price to shoot up even higher next year. Those reasons may motivate a strong push to get the deal done.

What could an extension for Brown look like, anyway? Chiefs Wire editor Charles Goldman examined the possibilities and projected a figure that’d fit the Chiefs left tackle.

Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen defeated by Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers in 'The Match'

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match

“After being down two holes early, Mahomes battled back to give his team the lead by the eighth hole. Brady sank a clutch putt on the 10th hole to tie things back up. They kept it competitive all the way down to the 12th and final hole, but Rodgers and Brady put themselves in a better position to win with everything tied up.”

The battle of the QBs on the golf course was a fun watch. It’s too bad that the “old guys” snatched the victory, but there were still some hilarious moments with equally funny Twitter reactions. The highlights were definitely Mahomes chugging Coors Lights and Josh Allen being, well, bad at golf.

What else went on in the Chiefs Kingdom this past week?

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

More Chiefs stories:

Chiefs' 2022 schedule

Coley Cleary – USA TODAY SMG

Preseason:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time

1

Saturday, Aug. 13

@ Chicago Bears

Noon CT on KSHB-TV

Tickets

2

Saturday, Aug. 20

vs. Washington Commanders

3 p.m. CT on KSHB-TV

Tickets

3

Thursday, Aug. 25

vs. Green Bay Packers

7 p.m. CT on KSHB-TV

Tickets

Regular season:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time

1

Sunday, Sept. 11

@ Arizona Cardinals

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

2

Thursday, Sept. 15

vs. Los Angeles Chargers (TNF)

7:15 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime Video

Tickets

3

Sunday, Sept. 25

@ Indianapolis Colts

Noon CT on CBS

Tickets

4

Sunday, Oct. 2

@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF)

7:30 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

5

Monday, Oct. 10

vs. Las Vegas Raiders (MNF)

7:15 p.m CT on ESPN

Tickets

6

Sunday, Oct. 16

vs. Buffalo Bills

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

7

Sunday, Oct. 23

@ San Francisco 49ers

3:25 p.m. CT on FOX

Tickets

8

Sunday, Oct. 30

BYE

BYE

BYE

9

Sunday, Nov. 6

vs. Tennessee Titans (SNF)

7:20 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

10

Sunday, Nov. 13

vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Noon CT on CBS

Tickets

11

Sunday, Nov. 20

@ Los Angeles Chargers

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

12

Sunday, Nov. 27

vs. Los Angeles Rams

3:25 p.m. CT on FOX

Tickets

13

Sunday, Dec. 4

@ Cincinnati Bengals

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

14

Sunday, Dec. 11

@ Denver Broncos (SNF)

7:20 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

15

Sunday, Dec. 18

@ Houston Texans

Noon CT on CBS

Tickets

16

Saturday, Dec. 24

vs. Seattle Seahawks

Noon CT on FOX

Tickets

17

Sunday, Jan. 1

vs. Denver Broncos

Noon CT on CBS

Tickets

18

Saturday / Sunday, Jan. 7 or 8

@ Las Vegas Raiders

TBD CT on TBD

Tickets

 

1

1

