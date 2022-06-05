Chiefs news roundup — 6/5/2022

Find all the latest Kansas City Chiefs news, analysis and top headlines from the week of May 29-June 4 on Chiefs Wire down below:

Chiefs LT Orlando Brown has signed with an agent ahead of contract deadline

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

“Brown, 26, has signed with an agent, Michael Portner of Delta Sports Group, which is good news as Kansas City looks to lock up a pivotal member of their offense. The Chiefs placed the franchise tag on Brown earlier this offseason, giving both sides until July 15 to get an extension done.”

Now that Brown has an agent, the Chiefs have a little over a month to get a deal done. Keep in mind that they may not reach a deal — it may even be a strong chance they don’t. It would surely be in both parties’ interest to get a deal signed, but a month doesn’t sound like much time.

The promising side is that Brown doesn’t want to play on the franchise tag (nobody ever really does), and the Chiefs wouldn’t want Brown’s price to shoot up even higher next year. Those reasons may motivate a strong push to get the deal done.

What could an extension for Brown look like, anyway? Chiefs Wire editor Charles Goldman examined the possibilities and projected a figure that’d fit the Chiefs left tackle.

Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen defeated by Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers in 'The Match'

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match

“After being down two holes early, Mahomes battled back to give his team the lead by the eighth hole. Brady sank a clutch putt on the 10th hole to tie things back up. They kept it competitive all the way down to the 12th and final hole, but Rodgers and Brady put themselves in a better position to win with everything tied up.”

The battle of the QBs on the golf course was a fun watch. It’s too bad that the “old guys” snatched the victory, but there were still some hilarious moments with equally funny Twitter reactions. The highlights were definitely Mahomes chugging Coors Lights and Josh Allen being, well, bad at golf.

Story continues

What else went on in the Chiefs Kingdom this past week?

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

More Chiefs stories:

Chiefs' 2022 schedule

Coley Cleary – USA TODAY SMG

Preseason:

Week Date Opponent Time 1 Saturday, Aug. 13 @ Chicago Bears Noon CT on KSHB-TV Tickets 2 Saturday, Aug. 20 vs. Washington Commanders 3 p.m. CT on KSHB-TV Tickets 3 Thursday, Aug. 25 vs. Green Bay Packers 7 p.m. CT on KSHB-TV Tickets

Regular season:

Week Date Opponent Time 1 Sunday, Sept. 11 @ Arizona Cardinals 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets 2 Thursday, Sept. 15 vs. Los Angeles Chargers (TNF) 7:15 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime Video Tickets 3 Sunday, Sept. 25 @ Indianapolis Colts Noon CT on CBS Tickets 4 Sunday, Oct. 2 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF) 7:30 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets 5 Monday, Oct. 10 vs. Las Vegas Raiders (MNF) 7:15 p.m CT on ESPN Tickets 6 Sunday, Oct. 16 vs. Buffalo Bills 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets 7 Sunday, Oct. 23 @ San Francisco 49ers 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX Tickets 8 Sunday, Oct. 30 BYE BYE BYE 9 Sunday, Nov. 6 vs. Tennessee Titans (SNF) 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets 10 Sunday, Nov. 13 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Noon CT on CBS Tickets 11 Sunday, Nov. 20 @ Los Angeles Chargers 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets 12 Sunday, Nov. 27 vs. Los Angeles Rams 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX Tickets 13 Sunday, Dec. 4 @ Cincinnati Bengals 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets 14 Sunday, Dec. 11 @ Denver Broncos (SNF) 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets 15 Sunday, Dec. 18 @ Houston Texans Noon CT on CBS Tickets 16 Saturday, Dec. 24 vs. Seattle Seahawks Noon CT on FOX Tickets 17 Sunday, Jan. 1 vs. Denver Broncos Noon CT on CBS Tickets 18 Saturday / Sunday, Jan. 7 or 8 @ Las Vegas Raiders TBD CT on TBD Tickets

1

1