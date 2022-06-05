Chiefs news roundup — 6/5/2022
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Kansas City ChiefsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Find all the latest Kansas City Chiefs news, analysis and top headlines from the week of May 29-June 4 on Chiefs Wire down below:
Chiefs LT Orlando Brown has signed with an agent ahead of contract deadline
AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann
“Brown, 26, has signed with an agent, Michael Portner of Delta Sports Group, which is good news as Kansas City looks to lock up a pivotal member of their offense.
The Chiefs placed the franchise tag on Brown earlier this offseason, giving both sides until July 15 to get an extension done.”
Now that Brown has an agent, the Chiefs have a little over a month to get a deal done. Keep in mind that they may not reach a deal — it may even be a strong chance they don’t. It would surely be in both parties’ interest to get a deal signed, but a month doesn’t sound like much time.
The promising side is that Brown doesn’t want to play on the franchise tag (nobody ever really does), and the Chiefs wouldn’t want Brown’s price to shoot up even higher next year. Those reasons may motivate a strong push to get the deal done.
What could an extension for Brown look like, anyway? Chiefs Wire editor Charles Goldman examined the possibilities and projected a figure that’d fit the Chiefs left tackle.
Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen defeated by Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers in 'The Match'
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match
“After being down two holes early, Mahomes battled back to give his team the lead by the eighth hole. Brady sank a clutch putt on the 10th hole to tie things back up. They kept it competitive all the way down to the 12th and final hole, but Rodgers and Brady put themselves in a better position to win with everything tied up.”
The battle of the QBs on the golf course was a fun watch. It’s too bad that the “old guys” snatched the victory, but there were still some hilarious moments with equally funny Twitter reactions. The highlights were definitely Mahomes chugging Coors Lights and Josh Allen being, well, bad at golf.
What else went on in the Chiefs Kingdom this past week?
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Tyreek Hill’s new weirdly-edited podcast trailer may or may not have made an even weirder insinuation about possible misuse in Kansas City. Um… okay. Were 159 targets not enough?
Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen expects career years from Frank Clark and Chris Jones in 2022. So that’d be 13.5 sacks and 16 sacks, respectively. Chiefs fans will take that.
The Chiefs debuted the first episode of ‘Work to Win’ on YouTube. There is some juicy stuff there, and we broke down a few quick takeaways from the episode.
Patrick Mahomes burned the crap out of Josh Allen. Not literally, but still. Prayers up for Josh.
Speaking of Mahomes, he and Brittany are having another baby! Congrats to those two baby-making machines.
Our writer Nick Roesch continued his schedule preview series by examining the Chiefs’ Week 2 and 11 opponent, the Los Angeles Chargers. Give it a look.
More Chiefs stories:
Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo excited by Trent McDuffie, George Karlaftis
Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo expects growing pains for revamped defense
Chiefs WR coach Joe Bleymaier impressed by Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes recalls comforting Josh Allen after the divisional round victory
7 most overlooked players on Chiefs’ 90-man offseason roster
Travis Kelce bests George Kittle in PFF’s tight end rankings
Chiefs HC Andy Reid underdog in 2022 NFL Coach of the Year odds
Jonathan Woodard ‘not in a hurry’ to return to CFL, anticipates being re-signed by Chiefs
Chiefs' 2022 schedule
Coley Cleary – USA TODAY SMG
Preseason:
Week
Date
Opponent
Time
1
Saturday, Aug. 13
@ Chicago Bears
Noon CT on KSHB-TV
2
Saturday, Aug. 20
vs. Washington Commanders
3 p.m. CT on KSHB-TV
3
Thursday, Aug. 25
vs. Green Bay Packers
7 p.m. CT on KSHB-TV
Regular season:
Week
Date
Opponent
Time
1
Sunday, Sept. 11
@ Arizona Cardinals
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
2
Thursday, Sept. 15
vs. Los Angeles Chargers (TNF)
7:15 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime Video
3
Sunday, Sept. 25
@ Indianapolis Colts
Noon CT on CBS
4
Sunday, Oct. 2
@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF)
7:30 p.m. CT on NBC
5
Monday, Oct. 10
vs. Las Vegas Raiders (MNF)
7:15 p.m CT on ESPN
6
Sunday, Oct. 16
vs. Buffalo Bills
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
7
Sunday, Oct. 23
@ San Francisco 49ers
3:25 p.m. CT on FOX
8
Sunday, Oct. 30
BYE
BYE
BYE
9
Sunday, Nov. 6
vs. Tennessee Titans (SNF)
7:20 p.m. CT on NBC
10
Sunday, Nov. 13
vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Noon CT on CBS
11
Sunday, Nov. 20
@ Los Angeles Chargers
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
12
Sunday, Nov. 27
vs. Los Angeles Rams
3:25 p.m. CT on FOX
13
Sunday, Dec. 4
@ Cincinnati Bengals
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
14
Sunday, Dec. 11
@ Denver Broncos (SNF)
7:20 p.m. CT on NBC
15
Sunday, Dec. 18
@ Houston Texans
Noon CT on CBS
16
Saturday, Dec. 24
vs. Seattle Seahawks
Noon CT on FOX
17
Sunday, Jan. 1
vs. Denver Broncos
Noon CT on CBS
18
Saturday / Sunday, Jan. 7 or 8
@ Las Vegas Raiders
TBD CT on TBD
1
1