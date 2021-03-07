Chiefs news roundup — 3/7/2021
Find all the latest Kansas City Chiefs news, analysis and the top headlines from the past week on Chiefs Wire down below:
General
WATCH: Chiefs' end of season award winners talk with Mitch Holthus
6 replacement options for Chiefs FB Anthony Sherman in the draft or free agency
Will the Chiefs carry a fullback on the 53-man roster in 2021?
Chiefs players congratulate Anthony Sherman on his retirement
Chiefs announce naming rights agreement with GEHA for field at Arrowhead Stadium
Chiefs could ally with Bills on coaching, front office interview rules change proposal
Chiefs GM Brett Veach explains his roster-building 'blueprint' for 2021 NFL offseason
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews set wedding date
Report: Washington expected to release former Chiefs QB Alex Smith
Brett Veach anticipates combination of in-house, external solutions for Chiefs' offensive line
Chiefs GM Brett Veach provides injury update on Patrick Mahomes, Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz
Salary cap
Chiefs unlikely to use franchise tag, transition tag as NFL window opens
NFL informs teams of new $180 million salary cap floor for 2021 season
How Chiefs can create salary-cap space without releasing players
2021 free agency
Chiefs CB Bashaud Breeland named a 'buyer beware' free agent
Chiefs OG Kelechi Osemele named one of most underrated offensive free agents in 2021
Chiefs GM Brett Veach doesn't anticipate big free agent signing at wide receiver
Chiefs GM Brett Veach hopeful Tyrann Mathieu will be in Kansas City for 'years to come'
2021 NFL draft
NFL announces list of prospects invited to 2021 NFL Scouting Combine
Chiefs GM Brett Veach explains three of the biggest pre-draft challenges in 2021
Chiefs GM Brett Veach on positions with most depth in 2021 NFL draft
Virtual pre-draft meetings
Rookie season reviews
Chiefs’ 2021 opponents
Home
Away
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Denver Broncos
Pittsburgh Steelers
Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns
Cincinnati Bengals
Buffalo Bills
Washington Football Team
Dallas Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles
New York Giants
Tennessee Titans
Potential 17th opponent: Green Bay Packers
