Chiefs news roundup — 3/14/2021
Find all the latest Kansas City Chiefs news, analysis and the top headlines from the past week on Chiefs Wire down below:
General
Mock trade: How Chiefs can land LT Terron Armstead in trade with Saints
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes launching NFT business called 'The Museum of Mahomes'
Missouri governor announces Arrowhead Stadium will host COVID-19 vaccination event
Chiefs' release of Mitchell Schwartz, Eric Fisher a show of faith in Lucas Niang
Mitchell Schwartz thanks Chiefs Kingdom following his release
Chiefs have 4 players with offensive tackle experience under contract for 2021
Chiefs' Brett Veach, Andy Reid statements on release of Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz
Texas Tech soccer officially offers scholarship to Sterling Skye Mahomes
Chiefs don't use the franchise tag in 2021 as NFL's deadline passes
Former Chiefs LB Dee Ford's contract with 49ers among worst in NFL
Dak Prescott's contract makes Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' deal look like a bargain
Former Chiefs WR Tamarick Vanover details his battle with COVID-19
Transactions
Salary cap
Chiefs projected to have over $12M in cap space after Patrick Mahomes restructure
Report: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to restructure contract, create $17M in cap space
How does release of Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz impact Chiefs' salary cap?
What does NFL's $182.5 million salary cap mean for the Chiefs?
Chiefs could learn news on NFL's 2021 salary cap number as early as 3/8
Chiefs unlikely to use franchise tag, transition tag as NFL window opens
2021 free agency
Report: Chiefs starting center Austin Reiter expected to land elsewhere in free agency
3 pending free agents who can fix Chiefs' biggest problems from 2020
Chiefs CB Bashaud Breeland named a 'buyer beware' free agent
Chiefs OG Kelechi Osemele named one of most underrated offensive free agents in 2021
Chiefs GM Brett Veach doesn't anticipate big free agent signing at wide receiver
Chiefs GM Brett Veach hopeful Tyrann Mathieu will be in Kansas City for 'years to come'
2021 NFL draft
Chiefs beef up offensive line in latest 3-round mock draft projection
Updated Chiefs draft picks following compensatory pick announcement
CBs Patrick Surtain II, Marlon Character named scheme fits for Chiefs in 2021 draft
NFL announces list of prospects invited to 2021 NFL Scouting Combine
Chiefs GM Brett Veach explains three of the biggest pre-draft challenges in 2021
Chiefs GM Brett Veach on positions with most depth in 2021 NFL draft
Virtual pre-draft meetings
Rookie season reviews
Chiefs’ 2021 opponents
Home
Away
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Pittsburgh Steelers
Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns
Cincinnati Bengals
Buffalo Bills
Washington Football Team
Dallas Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles
New York Giants
Tennessee Titans
Potential 17th opponent: Green Bay Packers [vertical-gallery id=88612]
