Chiefs news roundup — 2/28/2021

Associated Press

Albert Pujols woke up from a nap last Monday in Arizona to find several hundred messages and missed calls on his phone. While he was sleeping, the Los Angeles Angels slugger's wife, Deidre, had put up a complimentary Instagram post about her husband that was widely interpreted to mean Pujols had decided to retire after this season, his 21st in the majors. “Hey, that's the life we're living on social media,” Pujols said Saturday with a chuckle.