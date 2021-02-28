Chiefs news roundup — 2/28/2021
Find all the latest Kansas City Chiefs news, analysis and the top headlines from the past week on Chiefs Wire down below:
General
NFL demographics report shows Eagles requested an interview with Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy
Chiefs make sense as trade partner for Titans on 2020 first-round OT Isaiah Wilson
Bobby Bell shares his experience getting vaccinated for COVID-19
How does Mitchell Schwartz news impact Chiefs' offensive line plans for 2021?
Chiefs RT Mitchell Schwartz announces surgery, expected healthy for 2021
Andy Reid's face shield to be displayed in Pro Football Hall of Fame
Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews share first picture of Sterling Skye Mahomes
Union Station lights up to welcome Patrick Mahomes' daughter
Salary cap
Chiefs unlikely to use franchise tag, transition tag as NFL window opens
NFL informs teams of new $180 million salary cap floor for 2021 season
How Chiefs can create salary-cap space without releasing players
2021 free agency
2021 NFL draft
Chiefs go heavy on defense in 3-round 2021 NFL mock draft projection
Mel Kiper's latest 2021 mock draft has Chiefs making a risky pick
Virtual pre-draft meetings
Rookie season reviews
Chiefs’ 2021 opponents
Home
Away
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Pittsburgh Steelers
Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns
Cincinnati Bengals
Buffalo Bills
Washington Football Team
Dallas Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles
New York Giants
Tennessee Titans
Potential 17th opponent: Green Bay Packers [vertical-gallery id=88612]
