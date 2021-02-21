Chiefs news roundup — 2/21/2021
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Find all the latest Kansas City Chiefs news, analysis and the top headlines from the past week on Chiefs Wire down below:
General
Steve Sanders/Kansas City Chiefs via AP
15 and the Mahomies introduce legacy brick project for Martin Luther King, Jr. Square Park
Chiefs LBs coach Matt House turned down college job to stay with Kansas City
4 Chiefs players named to Touchdown Wire's Top 101 free agents list
Patrick Mahomes' incomplete pass from Super Bowl LV makes NFL's Top 100 plays
Which positions do Chiefs need to address in free agency, 2021 NFL draft?
5 free agents Chiefs should be interested in from Touchdown Wire's Top 101
Here are the 21 players Chiefs have signed to reserve/future contracts
NFL recognizes Chiefs LB Damien Wilson for good tackling form in Super Bowl LV
WATCH: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce mic'd up for Super Bowl LV vs. Buccaneers
Salary cap
AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann
NFL informs teams of new $180 million salary cap floor for 2021 season
How Chiefs can create salary-cap space without releasing players
Rookie season reviews
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Free agency outlooks
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Draft
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Chiefs’ 2021 opponents
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Home
Away
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Pittsburgh Steelers
Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns
Cincinnati Bengals
Buffalo Bills
Washington Football Team
Dallas Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles
New York Giants
Tennessee Titans
Potential 17th opponent: Green Bay Packers [vertical-gallery id=88612]
1
1