Chiefs news and notes from NFL’s annual meeting

The annual league meeting is underway in Phoenix, Arizona.

NFL owners, head coaches, general managers and other NFL executives are discussing the biggest topics for the upcoming season. They’ll meet and work to ratify or vote down proposed rule changes. They’ll discuss all aspects of the business side of the league. Media members in attendance also get a chance to speak with coaches to touch on some hot topics.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid did some one-on-one interviews and spoke at the NFL’s coach’s luncheon on Monday. Here’s a look at some of the latest news nuggets to come from that and more:

Chiefs want Odell Beckham Jr., but might be out on DeAndre Hopkins

The Athletic’s Nate Taylor put out a great story detailing the Chiefs’ wide receiver situation and their pursuits for another player at the position. While they’re still pursuing a deal with free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr., it doesn’t sound like they’re willing to bend on their convictions.

“Odell is a good football player,” Reid told NFL.com. “Yeah, he does a nice job. So, we’ll see how all that goes.”

Reid told Taylor that the team is confident in the group of players they have. They expect a great deal of growth from each of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney, who all saw their first year in the K.C. system in 2022.

As for a trade for a player like Hopkins, Reid confirmed what fans already know. Brett Veach explores all possible avenues that can help the team improve.

Patrick Mahomes' ankle is in tip-top shape

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ ankle was the most talked about injury of the NFL postseason. Andy Reid confirmed to NFL Media’s Steve Wyche that Mahomes is in good shape after Super Bowl LVII and didn’t need any surgery or special treatment to get his ankle back to normal.

“He didn’t have to get anything done. He’s doing good, he feels good,” Reid said, via NFL.com. “This time, he jumped right back into workouts and working the ankle, rehabbing the ankle. He’s lifting and running the parts that he could run, and he didn’t miss a beat on that.”

Anyone who has been following Mahomes’ Instagram account knows that he’s been working extremely hard with his trainer Bobby Stroupe this offseason.

What's going on with Chris Jones?

Chris Jones says he wants to be a member of the Chiefs for life, but will that come to fruition?

In an interview with NFL Media’s Steve Wyche, Chiefs HC Andy Reid was asked about the secret to building a championship roster with a quarterback on a big contract. He seemed to suggest that it comes down to superstars taking a little bit less and structuring their contracts to give the teams the most flexibility possible.

“Pat did a longer-term deal, which you don’t normally see,” Reid told Wyche. “My hat goes off to him because he wants to win. He wants to win and not just do it one year, but he wants to keep that thing going. So with that, you’re allowed to kind of move things around. People understand what we’re trying to get done. (Travis Kelce) has taken a little bit less. . . and Chris Jones is another one. These guys understand that we’ve got to fill this thing in and be able to have a team to go out and compete. If you’re really into it for championships.”

Then there was this report from NFL Network’s James Palmer, which was more receiver-centric, but he did mention something regarding Jones at the onset.

“Before we get to the receivers Omar, we’ll see if Chris Jones is going to take a little bit less,” Palmer said. “I’m not sure if that’s exactly accurate in terms of the way things are going to go this offseason as he might be due for a big contract extension that is going to be massive.”

If Jones truly wants to remain a Chief for life, it seems he might need to bend a bit on his contractual demands.

Andy Reid doesn't know who Packers QB Jordan Love is (Should he?)

Chiefs HC Andy Reid had a weird interaction with a media member who clearly covers the Green Bay Packers. They asked Reid about Jordan Love, the heir apparent to Aaron Rodgers who started a game in Kansas City in 2021.

“Who is that,” Reid asked.

“Jordan Love,” The reporter responded.

“I’m trying to remember Jordan Love,” Reid said.

After some more specifics from the reporter, Reid jogged his memory.

“From what I remember, I thought he was good,” Reid said. “Yeah.”

Is it really a big surprise that Reid doesn’t recall Love? Sure, he’s slated to be the starting quarterback against the Chiefs in the 2023 NFL season, but there is a lot of time between now and then. I’m not sure I’d consider this a slight to the future Packers starter.

Andy Reid says he's year-to-year on retirement decision

Andy Reid put retirement rumors to rest after the Super Bowl, but the 65-year-old head coach still can’t seem to avoid retirement questions. Asked about how many years of coaching he has left in him, Reid confirmed that he’s taking things one year at a time.

“That’s where I’m at right now,” Reid said, via Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams. “I don’t feel like I want to retire. I know I’m on the other side of it. I don’t know where the other side ends.”

It has to be pretty easy to keep going when you’re still stacking Lombardi Trophies and with Patrick Mahomes as your quarterback.

