Chiefs named as team to watch for recently released Browns WR Jarvis Landry

The Kansas City Chiefs have been connected to a recently released wide receiver.

The Cleveland Browns will release WR Jarvis Landry today after failing to find a trade partner or rework the deal. According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are a team to watch for Landry along with their AFC conference rival the Buffalo Bills.

Landry, 29, is a former second-round draft pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2014. He spent the past four seasons in Cleveland, where he saw career lows in catches (52), receiving yards (570) and touchdowns (2).

Kansas City has been rumored to be in the free agent receiver market with interest in JuJu Smith-Schuster and now Landry. One reason that Landry might appeal to the Chiefs is that he will not count toward the compensatory pick formula, being that he was cut and didn’t become a free agent organically. With several players slated for free agency, Kansas City could be looking at a gang of compensatory picks in 2023, which is the year they host the draft.

