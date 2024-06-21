Chiefs must speak up after Buggs’ animal abuse, domestic violence arrests in Alabama | Opinion

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs has had a rough offseason. Twice in recent weeks, the Alabama native has been arrested and accused of some very serious crimes. If allegations of animal abuse, domestic violence and burglary are proven to be true, Buggs has no business on a NFL roster. Not here or anywhere.

In fairness, we’re not in a position to condemn Buggs or the Chiefs until more facts are known about each incident. But we’d be negligent not to call out the team for its silence. Its players are as high-profile as public figures can be. To say nothing — just this week, the team declined to provide any update on Buggs’ status with the team — is an affront to not only Chiefs fans, but much more so to victims of domestic violence and their supporters.

In an email message to a member of The Star Editorial Board, a team spokesman wrote: “Sorry… We don’t have a comment for you at this time.”

Yes, the Chiefs are a for-profit business entity. And as their employee, Buggs deserves a level of privacy in these matters. But the organization receives millions of dollars in public subsidies to maintain its home stadium (now in flux during the so-called “border war” with Kansas).

Perhaps more importantly in this case, they are also back-to-back Super Bowl champions with considerable sway in the community.

Anything less than public support of battered women and abused animals won’t cut it. A corporate condemnation of acts of violence would speak to adult and youth fans across the nation.

And while we’re asking, here’s more: Lead the way in denouncing domestic violence among players and families and encourage the other pro leagues to do the same.

The NFL has taken a stand before on animal abuse. The league teamed up with the ASPCA following Michael Vick’s 2007 guilty plea in dogfighting to run an anti-cruelty public service announcement. It is right and worthy to make a public stand now against domestic violence.

Domestic violence, burglary, animal cruelty charges

On Father’s Day, June 16, Buggs allegedly dragged the mother of his child down the stairs of her Tuscaloosa, Alabama, apartment, the sports website The Athletic reported.

Buggs allegedly used a tire iron to break into the apartment before dragging the woman down the stairs, according to the site. The same day, Buggs was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and burglary, according to The Star.

That arrest came on the heels of accusations of animal cruelty made against Buggs by law enforcement officials in Tuscaloosa in late May.

Apparently, two dogs left on a back porch of a home Buggs once rented were left abandoned, suffering from neglect. Investigators found the dogs emaciated and malnourished, The Star reported. One of the animals had to be euthanized because of its condition.

Buggs was charged with two counts of second-degree cruelty to dogs or cats, both misdemeanors. As part of his pretrial release, Buggs was ordered to stay out of legal trouble. But he’s in hot water again.

Because of the domestic violence incident, authorities in Alabama reportedly sought to revoke Buggs’ bond in the animal cruelty case. As a result, Buggs was ordered by a judge to be held in jail without bond.

Team’s history of legal troubles

This team’s tragic history with domestic violence is well-chronicled. The organization must never forget the societal impact of the murder-suicides committed by former players Jovan Belcher and Jim Tyrer.

Former running back Kareem Hunt kicked a woman and lied to the team about it. When video of the incident surfaced, the Chiefs rightfully released the talented player.

Another former player, linebacker Willie Gay Jr., was suspended for four games by the NFL after an arrest. Gay’s ex-partner accused him of allegedly pushing her onto a couch where their infant child slept and tossing a vacuum across the room of her Overland Park apartment, according to court documents. Authorities charged Gay with a single misdemeanor count of criminal property damage. He entered a diversion program and avoided serious criminal consequences.

Just last season, current wide receiver Justyn Ross found himself in legal trouble over a domestic violence-related arrest. Fortunately for Ross, prosecutors in Johnson County agreed to drop a domestic battery count and another charge against him after Ross entered a diversion program.

Then and now, we urged the Chiefs to condemn these alleged acts of violence against women publicly. So far, the team has stood by and said nothing while the criminal process plays out. Yes, Buggs deserves his day in court, but the Chiefs have an opportunity to play a big role in a very public arena.

In instances like these, Chiefs supporters everywhere should demand more from the team.

We certainly do.