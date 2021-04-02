The Chiefs announced some changes to their coaching staff.

The changes include Greg Lewis moving from receivers coach to running backs coach. Lewis, who played receiver for eight NFL seasons, has never coached running backs.

He spent the past four seasons as the Chiefs’ receivers coach after coaching the Eagles’ receivers for a season.

The Chiefs promoted Joe Bleymaier to receivers coach.

Ken Flajole, the defensive coordinator of the Rams from 2009-11, will coach the outside linebackers this season. He replaces Britt Reid, who no longer is employed by the team after a car he was driving hit a disabled car, seriously injuring a 5-year-old passenger during the week of Super Bowl LV.

The Chiefs also named David Girardi as the passing game analyst/assistant quarterbacks coach, Connor Embree as an offensive quality control coach, Terry Bradden Jr. as assistant defensive line coach, Donald D’Alesio as a defensive assistant and Tyler Judkins as an assistant strength and conditioning coach.

Chiefs move Greg Lewis to running backs coach, hire Ken Flajole originally appeared on Pro Football Talk