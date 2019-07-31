Chiefs move a cornerback to running back

The Chiefs continue to look for options on offense. Even if it means moving guys from defense.

According to B.J. Kissel of the team’s official website, the Chiefs are moving cornerback Tremon Smith to running back.

He certainly has the speed, as he ran a 4.32-second 40 at his pro day when he was coming out of Central Arkansas.

He handled kick returns last year for the Chiefs, averaging 26.8 per return, including a 97-yarder and three of 40 yards or longer. The sixth-round pick from last year only played 74 snaps on defense, so he’s not sacrificing a major role.

The Chiefs have Damien Williams and Carlos Hyde atop the depth chart at running back, but it’s an interesting experiment for a team that has found uses for guys with great speed.