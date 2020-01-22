Chiefs' Mitchell Schwartz knows how Nick Bosa made huge 49ers impact

Kansas City Chiefs right tackle Mitchell Schwartz has an older brother who not only played NFL football, but played in the same position group.

He took a ton from his from Geoff Schwartz, who played guard and some tackle during eight professional seasons. Mitchell Schwartz knows that can be a real advantage and a progress accelerator.

He's still surprised by Nick Bosa's rookie game film despite those facts. Schwartz faces Bosa's older brother and Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa regularly in the AFC West, knowing firsthand how good of a role model and resource that would be.

Now Schwartz and the Chiefs' offensive line must deal with younger brother while playing the 49ers on Feb. 2 in Super Bowl LIV.

"What makes both of them good is that they have explosive traits but are also extremely skilled," Schwartz said Wednesday. "The stuff [Nick Bosa] does with his hand usage and leverage, he's already a really smart player. It's crazy to be that good that quick."

Nick Bosa has been awesome for the 49ers this season. He has 12 sacks between the regular season and playoffs, with 90 total pressures in that span. Bosa is a dominant run player and a three-down game-wrecker who quickly has earned the NFL's respect.

"He's pretty awesome. I think we all know that," Schwartz said. "I'd imagine he wins Defensive Rookie of the Year and is in contention for Defensive Player of the Year. That's how good he's playing.

"When you see a guy that's really well rounded, [that's impressive]."

Schwartz and Bosa won't go heads-up much in this game. Schwartz plays right tackle, opposite of where Bosa normally lines up. They'll have a few showdowns in the Super Bowl to be sure, but left tackle Eric Fisher will have his hands full with Bosa most of the time.

"I know from experience having your brother being ahead of you and doing it, you have a better feel for what to expect and what not to expect," Schwartz said. "You're a little more comfortable having someone you can ask questions to. Combine all that with pretty insane athletic ability.

"That's what Nick Bosa has got going for him."

