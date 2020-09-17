Chiefs' Mitchell Schwartz tasked with trying to block Joey Bosa

Mitchell Schwartz shows his championship ring as he poses with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. (Courtesy of Schwartz family)

It’s hard to fool Mitchell Schwartz.

But not impossible.

Case in point, the distinguished football career of Schwartz — who earned a Super Bowl ring as right tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs — began with a bait-and-switch.

As an incoming freshman at Palisades High, he had no interest in playing football and following the path blazed by his older brother, Geoff, who also went on to become an NFL offensive lineman. Though built to block in the trenches, Mitchell wanted to play baseball.

“He was a big guy, but he said he really didn’t feel like playing,” recalled his father, Lee. “Then he said, 'Well, maybe if they’d let me play quarterback, I’d consider it.’ ”

So Schwartz’s father and older brother tipped off the JV coach: Give him a chance, even a nominal one, at quarterback. Everyone could see where this was heading.

“The very first game Mitchell went in, in shotgun, took the snap, and without basically even taking a step, flicked his wrist,” his father said. “As I remember, the ball went 30 yards, he completed the pass. That was the only pass he threw.”

The pass was complete … and so was the assignment.

“I went out and played quarterback for about a week or two,” Schwartz said, “and then they're like, 'You know, we're gonna need someone a little more mobile at quarterback for the system we have. So we're gonna move you to the offensive line.’”

That might have been disappointing for him at the time, but it was the beginning of a remarkable odyssey for the bearded, soft-spoken Schwartz, 31, who went from the University of California, to the Cleveland Browns, to the Chiefs, where he has quietly rounded into one of the NFL’s premier offensive tackles.

He’s the right-side protector for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Sunday will see a full afternoon of Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player.

What Schwartz lacks in raw athleticism, he makes up for in intellect and exacting preparation. He’s got a mind for math and angles.

“He plays smarter not harder, because he understands what’s about to happen,” said his brother, Geoff, who played offensive line in the NFL from 2008-16 with five teams.

Part of that is Mitchell’s meticulous attention to detail, which surfaces in other parts of life as well. He’s passionate about cooking, for instance, and has a blog called “Mitch in the Kitch,” where he posts videos of preparing everything from French toast to fajitas, bratwurst to brisket. He follows recipes to the letter, weighing ingredients to the fraction of an ounce and carefully monitoring his creations with a laser thermometer.

“It’s something I’ve always been interested in,” he said. “Every year I get a little more into it. Learn some new things, find some new techniques. Really, the love has just grown.”

This much is obvious in his culinary artistry: He’s patient, and he doesn’t cut corners. Those are hallmarks of his playing too. Late last season was the first time in his career he missed a snap. He had to leave a game against the Tennessee Titans at the end of the first half to have his knee checked on the sideline.

In his previous eight years, Schwartz had accumulated 7,894 consecutive offensive snaps, the most by any active player in the league. He returned to play the entire second half.

Schwartz learned from the master. In Cleveland, he was the bookend tackle to the legendary Joe Thomas, a seven-time All-Pro who played 10,363 consecutive snaps. That’s believed to be the NFL record, although the history on that is a little fuzzy because consecutive snaps weren’t always counted.

“I had a broken shoelace and missed one snap in my senior year at Cal,” Schwartz told The Times last year. “But I didn’t really think about a streak until I got to Cleveland. I noticed Joe had his streak, and I’m like, 'That’s pretty cool.’ ”

