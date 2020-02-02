Chiefs misfire early, as they have done in playoffs

The Chiefs found themselves in a 24-0 hole already this postseason, and they’re still playing, so it’s probably too soon to panic.

But it was a sloppy start.

The 49ers won the toss and deferred to the second half, giving the Chiefs the first shot, and they didn’t do much with it.

After a nice run on their first play of the game, Patrick Mahomes followed by short-hopping a pair of short passes to force a punt.

Trying to get some quick completions isn’t a bad idea against a pass-rush as talented as the 49ers’, but it didn’t work.

They went three-and-out to open games twice in the regular season, but in all three postseason games, so this isn’t new.