Chiefs' Mike Pennel criticizes Patriots' lack of 'transparency' during tenure

The New England Patriots' system has transformed castoffs into Pro Bowlers. It has also kicked others to the curb.

Mike Pennel feels like he's in the latter category.

The veteran defensive lineman signed a two-year contract with the Patriots last March but didn't make it out of the preseason, as New England released him on Aug. 26.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Pennel latched on with the Kansas City Chiefs in October and now is heading to his first Super Bowl. And he has some grievances to air about his former team.

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

"It was just tough," Pennel said about his Patriots release Monday at Super Bowl Opening Night in Miami, via the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan. " ... You always want to know and sometimes in this business, especially the NFL, you don't get answers to questions you want to know."

After playing just five snaps in the Patriots' preseason opener, Pennel saw a combined 42 snaps over New England's next two preseason games. The team released him prior to its preseason finale, though, and in Pennel's mind didn't clearly communicate why.

"I didn't really understand what was going on and didn't really get any answers," Pennel said, via NESN.com's Zack Cox. "So after that point, it was a little bit of confusion, a little bit of relief when I got cut. But I'm just glad to be somewhere with a lot more transparency."

Pennel also mentioned a "disconnection between something I was doing with the (Patriots') defensive line coach, (Brett Bielema)," before praising his new boss, Chiefs defensive line coach (and former Patriots assistant) Brendan Daly.

"It's different when you can have a different technique or be able to talk through techniques with your coach," Pennel added. "Some places you can do that; some places you can't. New England wasn't the place to do that."

Story continues

That sure seems like an indictment of Bielema, who left the Patriots last week to join Joe Judge's staff as the New York Giants' outside linebackers coach and senior assistant.

Pennel is hardly the first former Patriot to feel disillusioned about his time in New England. His departure seems like a win for both parties, though: Pennel now has a legitimate role on the AFC champion Chiefs, while New England finished with the NFL's top-ranked defense in 2019.

Click here to listen and subscribe to Tom Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast:

Chiefs' Mike Pennel criticizes Patriots' lack of 'transparency' during tenure originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston