Chiefs DE Mike Danna resolved to see defense improve in Week 4 vs. Eagles

Perhaps the Kansas City Chiefs’ most effective defensive lineman in the matchup against Los Angeles, second-year defensive end Mike Danna looked every bit the part of a situational starter in the wake of Frank Clark’s crazy run of injuries. Though Danna still has some development time in the tank before he’ll be considered a finished product, he brings a physicality and veteran presence to the Chiefs’ locker room that is factoring more into the game plan by the week.

Speaking to the media after Sunday’s loss, Danna said that Kansas City will need to prepare better in the coming weeks during practice.

“All it takes is the preparation that goes into the week,” Danna explained. “Be ready when your number’s called. I’ve got 10 other guys that are trusting me out there to do my job, so when I go out there, I am as serious as a heart attack. I try to be a great teammate, be a leader and help guys when they need me. It’s been a blessing to be on that field with the guys, but coming out with the loss today, we’ve got to take it with a grain of salt.”

The way the team has prepared and played in the past two weeks hasn’t been enough to get them back into the win column. To that end, Danna preached sticking together and avoiding the blame game.

“We’ve got to go back to the drawing boards,” He continued. “We’ve got to stay together as a unit. That’s the most important. It’s an offense, defense, special teams game, so nobody’s pointing figures, we’re going to respond and we’re looking onto the next challenge”

Asked about securing the Chiefs’ only sack of the game, Danna responded by saying that it was an effort play that was made easier by some shoddy offensive line play by the Chargers.

“[It is] just effort man. Effort and getting after the QB,” Danna said, “Coaches always say pass rushers keep rushing, so when I didn’t get him the first time, I knew I had to keep going. Ended up with a gift in my hand.”

For now, though, Danna is focused on next week and how he can help the team bounce back against head coach Andy Reid’s former team in Philadelphia. The Eagles are a force to be reckoned with, but Danna seemed confident as ever in the Chiefs’ ability to make progress week to week, even if it’s only incremental.

“It’s always about flipping the page, taking on the next challenge,” He said of the mentality after the game. “We can’t sit and dwell about this too long. We’ve got to let it soak in, but we go watch the tape, watch the film and we take that with a grain of salt and we bounce back. We take on Philly and we respond.”

If Danna becomes the player that coaches described through the preseason, the defense will be on track to turn itself around in no time. His performance in Week 3 was a step in the right direction, but there is still plenty of room for development in his game. The former fifth-round pick is getting serious consideration for a consistent role on a defense that desperately needs fresh blood to step in and stop the bleeding.

