Melvin Gordon is at the Super Bowl with the Chiefs, but he’s the first to admit he doesn’t deserve any of the credit for the Chiefs’ success.

Gordon is on the practice squad and has yet to play in a game for the Chiefs. He almost certainly won’t play in the Super Bowl, either.

“I did nothing to get here, let’s be honest,” Gordon told Fernando Ramirez.

A 2015 first-round draft pick who made two Pro Bowls with the Chargers and then signed a free agent contract with the Broncos, Gordon now finds himself as just another practice squad player.

“I expected to be here in Denver right now,” he said. “I’m here with the Chiefs, ironically.”

Gordon said he is trying to look on the bright side, knowing that many football players would gladly trade places with him right now.

“This situation is not what I wanted, being on the practice squad. Never in a million years did I think I’d be here. But I’m here, I’m blessed,” Gordon said. “This is a humbling experience, it for sure is.”

Chiefs’ Melvin Gordon: This situation is not what I wanted, being on a practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk