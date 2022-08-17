The Chiefs have offered an update on wide receiver Mecole Hardman after he left Wednesday’s practice on a cart after landing awkwardly while trying to catch a pass.

According to the team, Hardman suffered a groin injury. Hardman was able to walk off the field on his own power before taking the cart to the back, but the did not offer any word on how serious the injury may be or how long Hardman might be off the field.

The wideout was not the only Chiefs starter to leave with an injury on Wednesday. Defensive tackle Chris Jones also made an early exit and the team announced that he’s dealing with a sore back.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and running back Jerick McKinnon (hamstring) did not practice at all for the Chiefs Wednesday, so there’s likely to be a lot of hope for better injury news in the days to come in Kansas City.

Chiefs say Mecole Hardman has a groin injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk