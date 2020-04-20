The Chiefs could be ready to put together the fastest 4×100 relay team in the NFL.

Peter King writes in today’s Football Morning in America that a rumor is making the rounds that the Chiefs would like to trade up to select Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs, who ran the fastest 40-yard dash at this year’s Scouting Combine.

Adding Ruggs to a receiving corps that already has Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Sammy Watkins would give Patrick Mahomes a group of weapons with a ridiculous amount of speed, surely the league’s fastest group of wide receivers.

The question, however, is whether the Chiefs would be able to move up high enough to get Ruggs. Most mock drafts have Ruggs going off the board in the Top 15, so the Chiefs, picking 32nd, may not be able to move up high enough to get him. The Chiefs have just five picks in this year’s draft, which doesn’t give them a lot of ammunition to move up in a trade.

If Ruggs should fall toward the bottom of the first round, however, it’s intriguing to consider the possibility that he could go to Kansas City and make a fast receiving corps even faster.

Chiefs may try to trade up for Henry Ruggs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk