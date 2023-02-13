Chiefs' masterful offensive line performance at Super Bowl 57 worthy of adulation | Opinion

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Zero sacks?

Orlando Brown quickly processed the tally and nodded his approval from the victory stand of Super Bowl 57. Then the Kansas City Chiefs left tackle offered a suggestion.

“Zero sacks. Put it on an (expletive) T-shirt,” Brown declared.

Now that would make a great souvenir, especially for the members of Kansas City’s offensive line, which faced a stiff test against the Philadelphia Eagles defensive front and passed with flying colors.

Philadelphia led the NFL with a near-record 70 sacks during the regular season, then collected eight more during two playoff games. But in Super Bowl 57, Brown and his cohorts – Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith and Andrew Wylie – pitched a shutout against the vaunted Eagles pass rush.

“That’s a historic offensive line,” Brown said. “You look at (GM) Brett Veach, coach (Andy) Reid, coach (Andy) Heck, coach (Eric) Bieniemy, the position they often put us in to allow us to have the consistency that we had, week after week, to stand up here as a world champion, none of that is possible without everyone understanding the plan.”

After Kansas City’s previous Super Bowl appearance, two years ago, ended in a blowout loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chiefs went to great lengths in rebuilding the offensive line to protect two-time MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes – who was sacked, battered, bruised and chased relentlessly in that last Super Bowl.

Wylie, the right tackle, was the only remaining O-line starter from Super Bowl 55. The Chiefs obtained Brown in a trade with the Ravens. Thuney came from the Patriots as a high-priced free agent. Humphrey and Young were added with draft picks. The plan worked.

With Mahomes playing on a tender right ankle that was aggravated late in the second quarter, the Chiefs rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to match the second-biggest comeback win in Super Bowl history. The 38-35 triumph marked the franchise’s second crown in four years.

“Guys talked in the locker room and we just said, ‘Let’s leave it all out there. Leave it out there for 30 minutes and see what happens at the end of the day,’ “ said Mahomes, who threw for three TDs with zero picks. “I thought guys did that.

“I think the biggest thing was the offensive line. I mean, the way they were able to protect me in that second half when we couldn’t use those chips, we couldn’t use that stuff to help them out against a great, great defensive line, that’s the reason we won this game.”

All week, the Chiefs O-line was reminded of its daunting task. Turns out the Chiefs were willing and able to produce a KC Masterpiece of a performance.

“We take a lot of pride up front of being the source of energy,” Brown said. “We knew coming into this game – circumstances, Pat’s been dealing with an ankle injury – we knew we were going to have to pass in certain situations. It wasn’t perfect, but it was enough to win the game.”

And surely enough to put on a souvenir T-shirt.

