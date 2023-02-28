Chiefs’ Marquez Valdes-Scantling thinks former Packers teammate should join him in KC

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling didn’t put up splashy numbers in his first season with the Chiefs, but he was a key contributor.

Valdes-Scantling set a career high with 43 receptions and had 687 receiving yards, just 3 shy of his career best. In the playoffs, he scored two touchdowns and averaged 17.4 yards per reception.

The Chiefs signed Valdes-Scantling to a three-year contract last year, and now he’s trying to lure a former teammate to Kansas City.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard, the former Iowa State star, is a free agent after finishing his fifth season with the Packers. Lazard and Valdes-Scantling know each other well, having played four seasons together in Green Bay.

Valdes-Scantling retweeted a report about Lazard being a free agent and the Chiefs receiver wrote: “Pay the man ! Happy whatever way it go for you. But also come to KC.”

Lazard responded with the eyes emoji.

— Allen Lazard (@AllenLazard) February 25, 2023

A few Chiefs fans expressed their support for Lazard coming to the Chiefs.

#chiefskingdom would love to see you in red and gold — BloatedExpert (@bloatedexpert) February 26, 2023

Let's go!! Make it happen!! Yo Valdez..get this man a RING!! — Jefferson J. Morales (@JJMorales89) February 27, 2023

Come to KC — Christo (@UnsKCripted_C) February 26, 2023

Lazard is ranked as the 80th best free-agent prospect by CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco. Here is what Prisco wrote about Lazard: “He is a bigger receiver who was the top pass-catcher for the Packers last season. He won’t scare anybody with his speed, but he is a nice second or third option.”

NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal listed Lazard at No. 71 on his top 100 free agents list. This is what he wrote: “I get why Aaron Rodgers gassed up Lazard all last offseason as his No. 1 receiver. It seems like Lazard can do it all, but in reality, he looked overstretched when asked to be anything more than a quality role player.”

Lazard, 27, caught 60 passes a year ago for 788 yards, and both were career highs. He also caught six touchdown passes, despite missing two games with the Packers.

One potential stumbling block for Lazard joining the Chiefs: Spotrac says a market value contract for the receiver would be a three-year deal worth $37,562,058. That’s more than $12.5 million a year, which seems awful steep.