Chiefs, Mahomes can lock up West with win over Chargers

An unexpected toss with his left hand, a no-look pass to a crossing receiver and -- most importantly -- a run toward home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs.

All that and so much more has defined record-setting Patrick Mahomes as a first-year starter in the NFL this season. Yet the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback must be on top of his game again Thursday night when the streaking Los Angeles Chargers look to tighten the West Division race.

Kansas City (11-2) last weekend qualified for the playoffs for the fifth time under sixth-year coach Andy Reid, using a madcap rally Mahomes engineered Sunday to hold off the Baltimore Ravens 27-24 in overtime. But after burning the NFL's top defense entering the game for 377 yards passing and two touchdowns, the no-look pass was all the rage.

Hey, it's always something radical with Mahomes.

"I worked with him real hard on that. I built that right into the offense," Reid cracked. "He has a knack for that. He is comfortable doing it. This is the NFL and he is doing it. That's something to do it in practice, but when you start throwing it in a game against the No. 1 defense in the National Football League, that is a little different."

Confidence oozes from Mahomes, whose plus-32 touchdown-to-interception mark leads the NFL along, as do his 43 touchdown passes and 45 completions of 25-plus yards. The Chiefs average 437.5 yards and 36.2 points per game, along with 6.86 yards per play, all of which lead the league.

"I have built that chemistry with guys like D-Rob," Mahomes said of Demarcus Robinson, recipient of the no-look pass, "through training camp and through last year. I know that the guys are going to know what I'm thinking and trust that they are going to keep running the route the same way. Then, I put the ball out there for them."

Los Angeles (10-3) will counter with pressure off both edges from defensive ends Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa. Bosa was injured and missed the first matchup, a 38-28 Week 1 win for the Chiefs to account for Kansas City's one-game lead over the Chargers.

Los Angeles has won nine of its last 10 games, including three straight. Its only road defeat was against the crosstown Rams.

Kansas City, however, has won 20 of its last 21 against AFC West rivals and is looking to secure a third consecutive division title. A better divisional record gives the Chiefs the tiebreaker over the Chargers should Los Angeles win Thursday.

Veteran quarterback Philip Rivers is having an exceptional season for the Chargers but may need to come up even bigger against the Chiefs. Running backs Melvin Gordon (knee) and Austin Ekeler (neck) are dealing with injuries. Two rookies who have combined for 32 carries, Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome, are next in line.

"It's important to just get back to being healthy," said Michael Badgley, a rookie kicker who set a Chargers record with a 59-yard field goal while going 4 for 4 Sunday in a win over Cincinnati. "Get back in there, go through all of our recovery, and it will be a short week, so a big mental week."

The Chiefs also must deal with injuries to offensive threats.

Speedy receiver Tyreek Hill limped through a heel injury against the Ravens but is expected to be available. Another receiver, Sammy Watkins (foot) is likely out. Running back Spencer Ware (shoulder) is also hobbled.

