The Texans seemed determined to try to keep the Chiefs from going deep.

So Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes did what they have proven to be able to do so well — they adjusted.

Content to work underneath passes and chip away a little at a time, the Chiefs managed an efficient 34-20 win over the Texans in season opener.

“They changed it up a lot,” Mahomes said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “They did a lot of stuff at the line of scrimmage, they kept safeties back and they put a guy over [Tyreek Hill] pretty much the entire game.

“That’s what makes this offense so good is we can change within games. We can go throughout our game plan and find ways to score and find ways to move the ball down the field, and tonight it was taking the short passes. And I think whenever we get to the Chargers next week, we’ll be playing another great defense and we’ll have to find a way to move the ball and score that week as well.”

Mahomes’ stat line looked almost pedestrian, hitting 24-of-32 for 211 yards and three touchdowns. That 6.6 yards per pass attempt number is alarmingly off his career average of 8.6 yards per attempt, but he was happy to peck away at the Texans. His longest completion was 19 yards, barely recognizable from what they normally do.

“Pat did a nice job of checking it down,” coach Andy Reid said. “We had some deeper things that he decided to come down on because they were covered downfield.”

And as expected, whatever the Chiefs did worked.

Chiefs made adjustments to Texans defense, they worked originally appeared on Pro Football Talk