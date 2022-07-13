Chiefs LT Orlando Brown possibly might sit out Week 1 vs. Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals will host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of the 2022 season. The Chiefs have had some major changes this offseason and are dealing with some contract drama with left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

It is such that perhaps he might not play in the season opener.

The Chiefs placed the franchise tag on Brown and have only until Friday afternoon to come to terms on a contract extension. Otherwise, he must play the season on the tag, which will pay him nearly $16.7 million in 2022.

However, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Brown and the Chiefs are not close to a deal and that, if there isn’t a deal, Brown isn’t expected to report for training camp. Garafolo said that playing in the season opener against the Cardinals isn’t certain, either.

Brown has been a Pro Bowler each of the last three seasons.

If he doesn’t play in the opener, that would increase the Cardinals’ chances of a season-opening upset.

